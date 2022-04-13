Victor Nwokeji: Celebrating a Philanthropist Per Excellence @50

Ejike Onwujiobi

Today, April 13, marks the 50th year Victor Nwokeji, a man who has in the last five decades extended love to millions of people across the world, came to earth.

Nwokeji, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Palladium Mining Limited (PML), is aphilanthropist whose passion for human development is unfathomable.

Fifty is no doubt, a year which every youth prays to attain in life. It is however, described as a period in a field of endeavour when great tasks were accomplished.

And for Victor Nwokeji, he has beyond reasonable doubt accomplished a lot of great things in the last five decades. His accomplishments have focused on empowerment, employment, poverty alleviation programmes and among others.

But his ultimate goal is to explore ways and means of promoting youth development and engagement in a globalised society to ensure unemployment rate is drastically reduced.

Victor is an astute manager with over 20 years experience in management, having successfully repositioned companies in several sectors of the economy ranging from manufacturing, trading, real estate, smartcards manufacturing e.t.c.

A law graduate from the prominent University of Lagos (1993-1998), his passion for human development however didn’t allow him practice the profession for long as he went straight to business to further unlock the entrepreneurial spirit in him, and that decision paid him.

Today, he can boast of a lot of achievements. He is the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) ofZotmann International Ltd, MD/CEO Palladium Mining Ltd, MD/CEO ofAhaba Natural Farms Ltd and among others.

Palladium Mining Limited (PML) is a rapidly expanding indigenous company established in 2014, with the primary goal of becoming the leading mining and exploration company that Discovers, Develops, and Delivers solid minerals in Nigeria.

Its operations span across Nigeria, comprising of green and brown field assets. Palladium Mining Limited site locations include Adamawa State, Taraba State, Ebonyi State, Zamfara State, FCT Abuja and Abia State with its principal line of minerals include Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Silver (Ag), Baryte (BaSO4), Tin (Sn), and Columbite (Fe Nbo 26).

Palladium Mining Limited is led by a diverse team of skilled and experienced professionals aligned to achieving the overall organisational goals and performance. The team has a proven ability to recognise and develop opportunities with a clear strategy to grow the company. In addition, they are developing a robust international partnership to provide expert support services to the company. Palladium Mining Limited partners include Vultus Pro mineral resources, Black and Fze, Wishbone Gold Plc, Minex Associates, and Citigate Commodities Trading Ltd

Between the years 2015 and 2016, the company has acquired various modern mining equipment and with a combination of operational excellence and innovation methods, PML is able to effectively and efficiently improve the development and production of the solid minerals prior to exportation.

Palladium Mining Limited is a member of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) serving in the Mining Sector Sub Group.

Before now, Nwokeji worked as Pioneer General Manager of HENRY AND HENRY LTD (Group), which helped in the development of other multi-million dollars companies and business ventures, though, his focus lately is Solid Minerals Mining and Agriculture and Ahaba Natural Farms Ltd, an export oriented agricultural company that sits on a 55 acres of land on the outskirt of Abuja.

Meanwhile, Ahaba Natural farm is currently negotiating the establishment of a 40 hectare green house for vegetable cultivation.

A devoted Christian, Nwokeji is happily married to Mrs Nneamaka Ndidi Nwokeji and they have four kids.

Although he hails from the popular Ukpor Town in Nnewi South of Anambra State, he was born and bred in Lagos and has spent almost all his life in the most populous city of Nigeria.

He attended Orisigun Primary School, Ketu, Lagos State between 1978 to 1980, Ikorodu Grammar School, Lagos State between 1989-1992 before moving to his choice of institution University Of Lagos, Akoka to study law between 1993 to 1998.

Nwokeji is a very serious minded business man who does not allow a decade pass him by without actualising a big achievement. Recently, his current mission is the establishment of auto mobile assembling plant for vehicle manufacturing and modernised industrial estates scattered all over the country to put an end to the housing deficit in Nigeria.

Growing up, it was said by his older cousins, aunties and uncles that he will be greater than his mates in all ramifications. That is what is currently playing out as there is no dull moment in Nwokeji’s life. So far, he is accomplished in different economic sectors mining, real estate, manufacturing, finance, agriculture, import and exportetc.

A big player in the above mentioned fields, Nwokeji who had a humble beginning with flamboyant lifestyle during his university days was among the few with a car. In fact, he had a Mercedes Benz as a law student in the University of Lagos.

But how did he come about that? Nwokeji has always been a very hardworking man right from his early years, doing all sorts of businesses. He started by selling of designer clothes to his fellow students and friends outside school, assisting his dad in his spare parts business when on holidays.

He has always been self dependent striving to make it in life and also cater for his siblings till date.

He loves his family both nuclear and extended and he always stretches his hands to reach each and everyone of them here and in diaspora. He is loved by his family and friends all over the world.

He is truly a pillar and a great man. His hobbies are soccer, tennis and he is a polo player.

According to the book of Numbers 6:24-26: “the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace. This is the day that the Lord has made; I celebrate my dear friend and brother.

“Despite your several achievements, you have still remained humbled but fearless. Philanthropy is not the act of giving worthless items or what you can readily afford. It is giving selflessly without consideration for the value.

“May the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.”

*Onwujiobi is the FounderJidak Standard International Co Ltd.

