RECOLONISATION OF AFRICA THROUGH MINERALS’ THEFT

The recent emergence of Russia on the African scene is another worrisome reminder that all is not well. The strides of the Russian mercenaries, the Wagner Group in Africa may not just be about conflict resolution alone but also taking away our mineral resources. I have always wondered how the group gets paid despite the poor accounts of African nations. The proliferation of armed groups in African tilts toward various forms of influences and this might be about our natural resources. Already the Wagner Group is pointed at in illegal gold mines in Sudan. The generals in Sudan are also cosying up to Russia. It has long coveted a naval base on the Red Sea and is also a keen buyer of Sudan’s gold. Both topics were probably on the agenda when the deputy head of Sudan’s junta, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo (better known as Hemedti), visited Russia on the eve of its invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Dagalo heads the Rapid Support Forces (rsf), a vicious paramilitary outfit that controls many of Sudan’s illicit gold mines. He is thought to be the regime’s link to Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary outfit that Western diplomats accuse of involvement in the illicit gold mines. Sudan’s government denies it. Stories like this shockingly point to the fear of most Africans about the recolonization of Africa. The failure of African nations has opened the route for these scary partnerships that will only destroy the economic prospects of Africa. It is now safe to connect the tedious link of Russia in Africa’s illegal gold trade. What other mineral resources are they tapping already? In Nigeria we all know about the blood mineral case going on in the North fueling crimes. What saddens me is the nonchalance of African leaders in all of this. They are just concerned about their political gains and how they will continue to loot for their own gains. While all of this continues the weaponized ignorance and poverty doesn’t make the people ask pertinent questions. When will African be free?

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com

