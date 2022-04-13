Ibeto Vs EFCC: Court Fixes May 11 for Continuation of Hearing

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Justice Boma Diepiri of the Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has adjourned till May 11, 2022, to hear motions and counter affidavits in the fundamental human rights case by Mr. Cletus Ibeto against Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Daniel Chukwudozie.

The matter, which was fixed for hearing of motions yesterday, could not continue as the applicant lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), filed processes and which were served the respondents in the court.

Ikpeazu prayed the court for time to respond to counter affidavits by the respondents’ counsel.

Reacting to the submission by the

applicant lawyer, counsel for EFCC, Simon Ibekwute, and counsel for the third respondents (Chukwudozie), Patrick Ikwueto (SAN), admitted for extension of time for them to also reply the motions by the applicant.

However, having listened to the submissions by the counsel in the matter, the presiding Judge, Justice Diepiri, adjourned till the aforementioned date to hear their motions.

Justice Diepiri urged the counsel to get all their processes ready before the next adjourned date, adding that they should come to court with at least photocopies of all the authorities cited.

Ibeto (applicant) had filed the application in suit number: PHC/268/FHR/2022, on fundamental human rights.

He’s seeking the court to prevent the EFCC from investigating allegations of fraud bordering on obtaining by false pretense the sum of N4.8 billion forgery and criminal breach of trust brought against him by Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited.

Ibeto also prayed the court to declare the harassment on him unlawful; and that the EFCC is not empowered to tackle contract matters; EFCC lacks power to handle land transactions; an injunction to restrain EFCC from arresting Ibeto, as well as to pay N500million damages for unconstitutional arrest of the applicant.

