Food Security: Kogi Distributes Equipment to Food Processors for Effective Productivity

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

As part of efforts to ensure adequate food security in Kogi State, the State Coordination Office of the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project, (APPEALS), has distributed equipment to food processors under the rice and cassava value chains in the state to boost their capacities for increased food production.

Over 627 processors, who have been in the food processing chain for about three years and belonged to organised cooperatives with a minimum of 10 members, were drawn from the three senatorial districts of the state.

In a statement signed by the Communication Officers of APPEALS, Mr. Ocholi Ikani, said the provision of the equipment and facilities is in line with the project development objective of enhancing the agricultural productivity of farmers and improving value addition through scaling up the capacity of food processors by providing the necessary equipment and tools needed to process the farm produce for consumption.

He noted that having supported farmers to produce more crops, there is a need to facilitate support for those in the processing and marketing segment to increase their off-take ability from the producers to ensure an uninterrupted flow of economic activities throughout the value chains.

He advised the groups to make proper use of the equipment given to them and emphasised the need for the processors to approach their processing activities as business for its sustainability.

“The provision of this processing equipment and facilities is necessary for moving the farmers to the next level in the value chain in terms of enhancing their productivity and improving their livelihood,” the statement stressed.

It said that under the rice value chain, the processors were supported with a complete parboiling system, combined miller, de-stoner, rice grader, rice polishers, false bottom pot, dehuller, stitching machine and sacks.

The Cluster Chairman of Ozugbe Rice Processing Multipurpose Cooperative Society in Ozugbe, Kogi Local Government Area, Mr. Dauda Labaran, expressed thanks to KOGI APPEALS PROJECT for the support given to them in Ozugbe community, which is the first time they would experience any government intervention in their community.

“Before the intervention of APPEALS project, we used to have problems with our milling machine and we don’t have other equipment that will make our rice marketable, so because of that people don’t like buying our processed rice thereby making us sell our paddy rice to other processors.

“But with the support of KOGI APPEALS PROJECT providing us with equipment’s like, milling machine, de stoner machine, roller machine, weighing scale machine, our milling process is so easy for us now.”

He added that in the area of marketing, “we don’t have a problem about that one anymore because before we use to take our milled rice to Lokoja and other markets to sell but now people come to us in our community to buy rice from us. So, we enjoy the support the APPEALS PROJECT as given us the rice processors in Ozugbe.”

