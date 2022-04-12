Omokri Wins Business Insider ‘Business Influencer of the Year’ Award

•Jonathan, Atiku, Okonjo-Iweala, Awosika, others congratulate him

Former Presidential spokesman, and bestselling author, Reno Omokri, has emerged as THE ‘Business Insider’s Business Influencer of the Year’.

On April 12, he will be presented with the award after securing 74.67 per cent of over 200,000 votes.

On March 21, 2022, he was nominated by Business Insider as the ‘Business Influencer of 2022’, along with Tony Elumelu, Dr. Ola Brown, Vusi Thembekwayo, and Victor Asemota.

Omokri dedicated the award to former President Goodluck Jonathan and ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“Reno, I am so proud of you for emerging as Business Insider’s Business Influencer of the Year. Your nomination was well deserved. And your victory, by 74.76 per cent of over 200,000 votes, is an overwhelming vote of confidence in you by the international community. Your ability to influence business and political trends is very rare,” said Jonathan in a statement.

The Nigerian ex-president said he was honoured that Omokri chose to dedicate the award to him.

Also, Atiku, in a statement he signed, “I congratulate Reno Omokri, who was nominated by Business Insider magazine as the Business Influencer of the Year, 2022, an award he has now won. I am also much honoured that the award is dedicated to me.”

The former Nigerian vice president noted that business “is the lifeblood of an economy.

“I am dedicated to fulfilling our destiny as ‘One Nation’, where everybody has a job or a business. I am not the big picture. Nigeria is the big picture,” added Atiku. “My focus is to see that our picture has the structure that will enable us to fulfil our future and potential. I am confident that we can get Nigeria working again so that more of our people can win awards as this.”

Video congratulations were also made by Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Mrs. Dere Awosika, Chairman of Access Bank, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Dele Momodu, Onyeka Onwenu, amongst many others.

“I’m happy to hear the good news that you won the Business Insider’s ‘Business Influencer of the Year’ award. Congratulations! You have indeed used your influence for productive purposes and to do good both within the private and public sectors,” the WTO boss.

Awosika added, “The award is very significant because it’s coming from a renowned organisation. Through this global recognition, I hope you will continue to use your platform of truth to disseminate the truth to the nations of the world.”

In his congratulatory message, Mathew Kukah, Catholic bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, said, “Congratulations on your well-deserved award. May we really and truly be triumphant in our struggle to create a world in which all of us live happily, and all of us prosper in seeking God’s way.”

“Reno, congratulations on your victory,” said Bruce. “You’re a great businessman. You’re a great influencer. This is your gift. This is your passion. You’ve done this all your life, and I’m sure this is only the beginning. Congratulations.”

Onyeka Onwenu, the superstar singer and actress, added, “Congratulations, Reno Omokri; ‘Business Influencer of the Year’ from such a renowned organisation. It is well-earned. Reno, you’re a good man. You’re a great influencer and supporter of a great cause.”

Similarly, in his congratulatory message, Nigeria’s international reggae star Dr. Alban described Reno as “the enemy of poverty, whose activity is positive.” While rapper Weird MC also congratulated Omokri on “impacting a whole lot of us.”

“I’ve learnt so much from you. Congratulations!” stated the rapper.

Also, Tee Mac Omatsola and presidential aspirant Dele Momodu congratulated Omokri for “winning the Business Influencer of the Year award.”

“Congratulations on winning big against some of the biggest brands in Africa!” Dele Momodu said.

