Lado: Katsina LG Polls Fraudulent

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A Katsina State governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Yakubu Lado, has described the April 11 local government election in the state as an astronomical fraud.

He expressed shock over alleged acts of irregularities in the exercise, adding that the poll was a calculated attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deceive the electorate in the state.

Lado, who spoke with journalists in Kankara Monday, said it was unfortunate that the electorate, who were supposed to exercise their constitutional franchise, were denied by APC officials in collaboration with security agencies.

The erstwhile senator also accused a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of whisking away sensitive election materials to unknown destinations on the eve of the Monday polls.

He said: “On Sunday around 1 am, a received a call that sensitive materials meant for Kankara election were taken away by a DPO. I was shocked when I heard the story.

“I have to drive from Katsina that night to arrive here (Kankara) around 3:am. I called the DPO to confirm the situation but I could not get an authentic answer from him.

“I called the state commissioner of police and complained to him that this is what is happening in Kankara, but despite my complaint, nothing has been done. The whole election is a fraud.

“It is really a shame to the government of Katsina State for seven years without local government elections. If they know that they don’t have the capacity to win, why do they say they want to conduct the election?”

According to him, “They brought almost five armoured personnel carrier vehicles as if they are going to Sambisa forest to fight terrorists. Bandits are there killing people, they can’t go and fight them.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

