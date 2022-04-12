Kogi Gov Mourns as ex-Dangote Cement MD, Makoju, Dies





Former Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement Plc, Joseph Makoju, passed away yesterday at 73 years. In a condolence message, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello,

described the revered administrator as a man who has left his indelible footprint in Nigeria’s political and economic environment.

He noted that Makoju, although fulfilled in age, would be dearly missed as an elder statesman whose role in giving noteworthy counsel to leadership could never be undermined.

According to the governor, Makoju’s sound knowledge, administrative

ingenuity, and commitment to nation building was felt when he served as Special Adviser (Electric Power) to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Honourary Adviser on Electric Power to President Muhammadu Buhari, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, as well as on the West African Power Pool Executive Board.

He noted that the Okene born astute technocrat, who was also a member of the Kogi State Economic Advisory Council, has a remarkable track record in the private sector which was also worthy of accolades adding that he brought great honour to his homeland.

Governor Bello commiserated with the family, friends, and associates of the elder statesman while he prayed for God to grant those greatly hurt by his demise the fortitude to bear the loss.

