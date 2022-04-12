Insecurity: World Sits on Gunpowder, Heads for Implosion, Says Don

The Chancellor of Global Harvest Christian University in Nigeria and founder of the Harbinger of the Last Covenant, a worldwide silent prayer forum, Professor Iyke Nathan Uzorma, has said that the world is sitting on a keg of gun powder and heading for implosion.

Uzorma said this as he was canvassing for worldwide prayer sessions to ward off the danger, warning that only divine intervention could save the world from “the impending doom.”

The renowned scholar of Extraterrestrial Research and ex-living Grand Master of the Order of Terrestrial and Astral Hierarchy, submitted that “what we are observing today, has a lot of spiritual implications and manifestation.”

He said while declaring open a global Peace Conference that held in Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, last weekend said, “If we objectively analyse recent occurrences around the world like insecurity, insurgency, mindless killings by unknown gunmen, the Russia-Ukraine war and other happenings in our world, then we can correctly conclude that the world is sitting on a keg of gun powder, heading for implosion.

“And, if there is no divine intervention, the world will be doomed,” he added.

He noted that the timing of the ‘Global Peace Prayer Conference’ was an axiomatic attestation that God is very interested in salvaging the world.

