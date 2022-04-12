Edo Strengthens Advocacy on Polio Virus Outbreak, Response

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo State Government has urged religious leaders, traditional rulers, parents and caregivers to support public enlightenment campaigns meant to eradicate Polio Virus Type Two amongst children and reduce childhood diseases.

Addressing stakeholders at the flag-off of the Synchronized Second Outbreak Response (OBR2) to Circulating Variant Polio Virus held at Iwogban Primary Healthcare Centre, in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Mr. Phillip Shaibu, noted that immunisation is crucial to the survival of children against vaccine preventable diseases.

Shaibu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Professor Obehi Akoria, said that children aged between 0 and 5 years would be administered two drops of the novel polio vaccine Type Two alongside other antigens that are due.

He noted that the government with its partners would continue to allocate more resources to ensure a seamless campaign and urged parents and caregivers to ensure that their eligible children are immunised against polio.

On her part, Executive Secretary, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (EDSPHCDA), Dr. .Otaniyenuwa Eloghosa Obarisiagbon, said, “It is imperative to note that polio mainly affects children under 5 years of age. There is no cure for polio. It can only be prevented.

“That is why the campaign was put in place to eradicate circulating variant Polio Virus Type Two (PVT2) amongst children and reduce childhood diseases. During the campaign, vaccinators will be seen moving from house to house, religious houses such as churches, mosques and traditional worship centers, as well as creches, recreational centres, market, and shopping malls, etc.”

Obarisuagbon assured that “the oral polio vaccine (nopV) is not harmful. It is safe, effective and given free of charge.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative, Dr. Efemena Onowugbeda, commended the state government for the political will to support immunisation in the state.

