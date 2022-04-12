Dr Funmi Adeniyi Shares Passion for Improving Dental Health

Dr. Olufunmilayo Adeniyi is a graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Lagos with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery. With a desire to improve the dental health of Nigerians, the expert launched Luxe Dental to effectively achieve this aim. She shares more insights in this interview

Adeniyi has worked with and managed several Dental clinics in Lagos and Abuja over the past 10 years. In 2019, she set up her dental practice, Luxe Dental Clinic Limited in Ikeja GRA area of Lagos.

She is passionate about designing smiles, using dental tools and technology to leave people with healthy, happy and confident smiles.

Adeniyi has several activities up her sleeves. She runs a not-for-profit Dental Advocacy Smile Doctor foundation, which reaches indigent communities with dental care. She hosts a Podcast and YouTube show, Made for More and has authored two books.

What inspired the Luxe Dental practice?

My desire to improve the dental health of Nigerians and employ highly skilled labour who are appropriately remunerated.

What is the gap in the dental industry in Nigeria compared to other countries?

A huge gap in availability of funding and absence of state of the art equipment to ease the practice of dentistry.

What are the hurdles of running a dental clinic in Nigeria?

Poor access to finance. Lack of awareness on the need to visit a dentist.

What has been the most rewarding accomplishment(s) since you started Luxe Dental?

Building a team and creating a culture of excellence in service and clinical delivery.

Many Nigerians believe dental visits are expensive and for the rich. What are your thoughts?

Dentistry is not expensive, neglect is. I have come to realise that many people wait till there’s pain before seeing the need for a dental visit.

At this point they have to pay for multiple procedures with a high price point. Whereas a six monthly routine dental check will prevent this occurrence and maintain optimal oral health.

What are your top tips on having a healthy smile?

Brush twice daily with a fluoride containing toothpaste. Floss daily. Visit a dentist every six months.

What is next for Luxe Dental?

Scaling and expanding to multiple locations.

Any quote you would like to leave us with?

Your smile is an indelible print you leave with everyone you meet. Invest in your smile, be unforgettable.

The dentist is married to Dr Dami Adeniyi, and they have three children.

