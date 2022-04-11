Winners Emerge in GoNigeria 1st Quarter Digital Poetry Challenge

Gilbert Ekugbe

Winners have emerged from the first GoNigeria digital poetry challenge, an initiative aimed at encouraging youth participation in the nation’s electoral process.

In a statement issued to THISDAY, the initiative which is in commemoration of the 2022 World Poetry Day was to further boost the public enlightenment campaign themed, “GoNigeria”, an advocacy to sensitize and encourage eligible young Nigerians in the country and diaspora to actively participate in the nation’s electoral processes leading up to the 2023 elections.

The online poetry contest which ran from Thursday, 17 March, 2022 to Wednesday, 31March, 2022, was aimed at engaging Nigerian youths with a strong inclination in poetry to showcase their talents and be part of the ongoing GoNigeria advocacy campaign.

Anchored by the renowned poet, Dike Chukwumerije, who is a GoNigeria Advocate, the digital competition offered persons between ages 18 to 45, to create a 30 seconds poetry video while holding their Permanent Voters’ Cards [PVCs] and encouraging other youths to go register and pick up their voters’ cards, whilst playing with the acronym PVC in the video, then posting their video using the hashtag #GoNigeriaPoetryChallenge.

Quoting June Jordan who posited that ‘’Poetry is a political act because it involves telling the truth’’, Chukwumerije admonished Nigerian youths to register and pick up their PVCs and also effectively participate in the nation’s electoral processes as their direct involvement in the 2023 general elections can be pivotal to reshaping the country’s political destiny.

GoNigeria is an initiative of Anap Foundation, a non-profit organization which is committed to promoting good governance via its GoNigeria initiative, Anap Foundation has been partnering with Advocates and enlightened celebrities (GoAmbassadors), corporate bodies eager to support the Initiative via co-branding (GoPartners) as well as many enthusiastic young volunteers who will help to amplify the messaging to their age mates (GoVolunteers).

