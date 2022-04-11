Tinubu, APC Govs Meet Hours After Osinbajo’s Declaration

Adedayo Akinwale

Monday’s declaration for President by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo may have forced his political godfather and a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to meet with some APC governors.

The meeting, which is currently going on, is taking place at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, and had 12 governors elected on the platform of the party in attendance.

Though, the agenda of the meeting is not known yet, it may not be unconnected with Tinubu’s ambition and the latest development in the presidential race with the official.declaration of Osinbajo.

Details later…

