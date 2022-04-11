Saraki: PDP’ll Reclaim Kwara in 2023, Feeds Orphans at Ramadan

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, at the weekend, said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would reclaim Kwara State from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023 in order to provide effective and purposeful leadership to the people of the state.



Saraki, however, urged members of the party across the 193 wards in the state to remain more united and work as a team in order to achieve the objective.



Speaking in Ilorin during a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the PDP to ratify the consensus candidates of state and National Assemblies for next elections, Saraki that, “The people of the state have seen difference in the good leadership styles of the PDP administration and this will be demonstrated when the time comes for elections in the state.”



Calling on PDP members to intensify efforts at their respective wards, to win converts into the party and ensure that the PDP reclaimed its mandate in 2023, he said, “The people of the state have seen the non-performance of the APC and we must all go back to our wards to woo more supporters that will work for the return of PDP in the next polls



“Also, all the aspirants must work collaboratively and start the preparation for the 2023 general election in earnest to ensure the victory of the PDP during the elections.”



At the meeting, PDP leaders and stakeholders, also ratified the zoning of governorship ticket to Patigi and Edu local government councils of the state, which fall under the Kwara north senatorial district.



Saraki, however, said, he was satisfied with the open and transparent process through which the consensus candidates emerged as well as the maturity displayed by those, who conceded their aspirations.



“The development has further shown the commitment of our members towards this political rebirth. It has proved that we are ready to sacrifice our ambition for the party’s success and I am exceedingly elated.



“For the remaining positions and constituencies, I urge the aspirants who are still left to resolve amidst themselves, rub minds together and let’s all be on the same page as the elections approach.”



While charging all aspirants to work in unison for the success of the PDP, the party leader equally thanked those, who sacrificed their aspirations for others in the interest of the party, and assured them that their sacrifice would not be in vain.

He added: “We all are important, but we know we cannot all bear the party’s flag as candidates, thus, the need for amicable compromise under an open, democratic and transparent atmosphere. Let us all support one another for the party’s victory. You can always count on me to ensure that you are appreciated at the right time”.

Meanwhile, Thousands of orphans and the less privileged people among others, from Ilorin Emirate, at the weekend, benefited from the Ramadan gifts of Saraki.

The gesture, Saraki said, was to assist the people in the economic crisis facing many families in the country and to assist them observe Ramadan fast with easy.

A statement in Ilorin yesterday, stated: “In what has become an annual rite and in the spirit of Ramadan, the Waziri Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has commenced the distribution of food items and drinks to the physically challenged, orphans, and the less privileged in the metropolis.

“The distribution exercise, which began at the Imam Gambari Junction moved around the Ilorin metropolis and was well received by the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries, who were full of gratitude to the donor, Dr. Saraki, prayed to God Almighty to reward him abundantly for his kind gesture.”

