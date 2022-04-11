Pinnick: I Take Responsibility for Nigeria’s Failure to Qualify for Qatar 2022

Penultimate Tuesday in Abuja, Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to hold between November and December in Qatar. Super Eagles lost on the away goal rule after playing out an aggregate 1-1 draw with Ghana’s Black Stars over two legs. In this exclusive interview with AriseTV, President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, spoke extensively on the pains of the failure and what the future holds for Nigerian football. DURO IKHAZUAGBE was at the interview session. Excerpts…

How massive is Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

I can tell you it is monumental. It is unquantifiable. I know what we in NFF and I, personally, have done for our sponsors and partners. I know the programmes we have designed for our

Telco partners, shirt sponsors all geared toward the

World Cup. If you see what NIKE is bringing out as Nigeria’s World Cup jersey, I don’t want to be reminded of the loss, very painful. We would have sold a minimum of 10 million of those shirts. I don’t want to be reminded of it. It has been nine days since that game in Abuja and it has been so tough for us at the federation. You just cannot imagine what we have been going through. It was to avoid a situation like this that we did all that we needed to do. We didn’t leave any stone unturned.

I recall that after our exit from the Nations Cup in Cameroon, we (board) met immediately to rekindle hope. We went to London to have meetings with the players. I must admit that they were quite enthusiastic and excited about our visit. We let them know we (board members) were not going to play the playoffs but the players. We asked if there were issues remotely affecting them that will not make us qualify for the World Cup. We discussed as brothers, as fathers and sons. In the course of the discussions, they raised some issues about their jerseys… like having more of their home wears. We noted it and immediately we called NIKE. They wanted the pitch in Abuja to be lush green. They prayed for a clement weather. Ahmed Musa in particular told us they wanted to be gingered to victory. We noted it. They asked to be camped in a hotel that is a bit remote from the city centre to avoid distractions. We noted it. They raised issue of quality aircraft and perfect accommodation in Ghana. Everything we noted, we did for them.

First, we went to NIKE because there was a change of guard in the Director in Charge of Africa there. So they wanted to introduce us to a new team that will be managing Nigeria and also see sample of the jerseys they had in the works for us. In the course of our visit to NIKE, we let them know that if our players wanted four, they should make it double for total comfort. Everything they needed, they got them.

On accommodation, because of the APC convention in Abuja with NICON Hilton fully booked, we opted for Captain Hosa Okunbor’s The Wells Charlton Hotel which is one of the best hotels in Abuja. We had to get CBN to intervene by paying directly to the hotel. Normally, when we play in Lagos, the Lagos State Government usually picks such bills. Abuja being the Federal Capital, we had to partner the CBN on this. CBN graciously paid for the hotel accommodation, feeding, massage rooms, gyms, everything that the players needed. Then we approached Air Peace to take us on their newest plane to Ghana. They obliged us. Two days to our going to Ghana, we were made to understand Eagles were going to stay in a hotel called Noda Hotel, which is like the second or third best hotel in Kumasi. I said that it was not good enough for us, because this was a force majeure arrangement and we should have priority. We were supposed to play in Cape Coast but for the circumstances at the time, we accepted the shift to Kumasi and so we deserved the best. We had the first right of refusal going by football ethos. We appealed to both CAF and FIFA and they directed Ghana FA to accept our request. It was after this that Ghana’s Black Stars had to vacate the Golden Tulip for the Super Eagles.

So going from all these arrangements including the Sports Ministry’s efforts to get the stadium in perfect shape, I don’t think there was anything else that we should have done that we left out. When Eagles arrived Abuja for the crucial second leg, they expressed their happiness with the state of the Moshood Abiola Stadium turf. They were excited and thanked the Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare for his great effort on the pitch. We did everything that we needed to do for the team. So with this, I don’t think it is time for any blame game. We take solace in the holy scriptures Romans 8. 28 that says “And we know that all things work together for good to those that love God…..” So back to your question, it was a monumental, unquantifiable loss not just to the NFF but to the government and the Nigerian people.

For the players, we told them that they were going to get 35 per cent of the $8million World Cup largesse which translates to about $3.5million. And beyond this money, every player’s dream is to play at this biggest stage of global football which is the World Cup. So what more motivation do the players want?

There is a philosophy that states that it is not everything that one says. I will keep saying that Nigerians should forgive us. As the head, I take responsibility for all that happened. We did everything humanly possible to see that Nigeria qualified. I have never had this kind of emotion like I am feeling now. The last time was 10 years ago when I lost my mom. Even my colleagues in CAF and FIFA were asking we in Doha, Qatar (during the World Cup draw) what happened in genuine sympathy. Nigeria is a great nation and we are going to bounce back from this setback. I am a firm believer in this country and love Nigeria with all my heart.

You said after the AFCON in Cameroon that Portuguese Coach Jose Peseiro would take over Super Eagles. Nigerians clamoured for Augustine Eguavoen to remain on the job and you acceded to that. If you look back now, would you have acted differently?

I don’t disrespect our indigenous coaches. Most especially those that played in the national teams have paid their dues. There are somethings that I see that you ordinarily will not see. There are things that I know in my position that you may not know. The reason I advocate for a foreign coach is because they come in with a different mindset. They cannot be swayed by sentiments. All that they are after is success. This is why they come with their tactics and methods. It is not that I do not believe in our coaches but they need to develop that mindset. We have coaches that are quite competent but the question is: Are they good enough for us for now? I am a Nigerian and a firm believer in Nigeria but our circumstances are different.

Take the case of Aliou Cisse of Senegal. He was given eight years to learn and stay with the Teranga Lions. He was supported by the Senegal FA and the people. Augustin Senghor, Senegal FA President has been there for 13th or 14th year and it is now that he has started winning, almost everything. Senegal won the AFCON in Cameroon, qualified for the World Cup in Qatar and has been ranked Number 1 in Africa for almost two years now. He won the AFCON because he was able to learn the rope and the dynamics of African football and its politics. That is the dividend of good leadership. Not political leadership but football leadership. Will it shock you to hear that Senghor is a Christian and from the minority part of Senegal? He’s from a tribe that is just five per cent of Senegal. And yet, they are giving him all the support he needs to pilot the country’s football to greater heights. They buried all forms of religious and ethnic diversity to forge ahead.

Their focus is success on the pitch and nothing else. That is why it is not a surprise to discerning minds of the success being recorded by Senegal today. So until we develop a mindset wanting to succeed, irrespective of who is on board, it will be difficult for us. Sentiment is not a synonym for success. If we have that mindset, couple with the calibre of talents we have in Nigeria, it is only countries like Brazil, Italy, England that will be our peer. A day before our second leg with Ghana in Abuja, I asked the Eagles technical crew how many minutes can Ahmed Musa play for instance? I asked because Ahmed Musa is the only player left that has played against Ghana in the past.

I recall the Head Coach (Eguavoen) told me he (Musa) could comfortably play 45 minutes or even 90 minutes. I asked same question about Odion Ighalo. They said he can play all 90 minutes. So I told them that I was not the technical guy, that the bulk stops on Eguavoen’s table. Eguavoen has his positives. He has done well as Technical Director and is still our Technical Director. He has gone back to his job. We will see how we can help him, grow his capacity so he can move on. He belongs to that special class of ex internationals who have served this country very well. If there are areas that are inadequate in them, as a federation and as a nation, we should help them.

There is this rumours out there that the Nigeria Football Federation did the selection of players in both legs of the playoffs against Ghana. What exactly is the truth behind this?

Both Eguavoen and (Emmanuel) Amuneke said it on television we never got involved in team selection. Yes, we interact. As President of NFF, I am a major stakeholder. I know what football is. I may not be a coach but I ask simple questions, questions the layman will ask. Ahmed Musa is the only player in this present team that played against Ghana and understands their mentality. That was why I asked how many minutes can he play. I have never been involved in team selection. The only time that I objected to the team selected was when Gernot Rohr left out Ahmed Musa from the World Cup in 2018 when he had domestic issues. Rohr said he was not going to invite him. I said no, if a player has an issue with his club, it is his country that should help him and not abandon him. There was small argument and eventually accepted my position and invited him. You cannot abandon a player who has done very well in the past in his hour of need. And the rest is history today. Ahmed Musa was the star of the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. That was the only time that I intervened. As a father, you must ask your sons what are their problems to help them solve them. You cannot say you have a music teacher for your kids and you will not ask where the keys are? There are some questions you need to ask and I normally do that. Before any of their games, they send their list and I pray to God to allow it work for us. I only ask questions. Nobody influences team selection.

One thing I want people to know is that I respect legends of the game in the country. We celebrate them in the NFF both the male and female. This is because it is not easy to be on that pitch for 90 minutes. I do a lot of exercise and I know what it means to be on the treadmill for 30 minutes talk less of 90 minutes. So you should respect and love them.

Who takes over from Augustine Eguavoen? Are we going for a foreign coach or keeping it at home here?

First, I want Nigerians to know that we are in touch with our players. We want them to know that we are in this together. (William) Troost-Ekong called me the other other and was almost weeping, apologising to Nigerians over the Qatar 2022 miss. All of them knew what was at stake going to the World Cup. They knew from the last AFCON in Cameroon that there are no more small teams in African football any more as demonstrated by Comoros, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and others. All the groups for the AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire are tough and going to be groups of deaths going by what happened in Cameroon. We are not going to interfere with what they are going to do, we can only guide them. We are going to look at whatever the Technical Committee will propose at the Executive level. We may also decide to look at other CVs presented by other coaches. What I can guarantee you is that we are getting a foreign coach within the next seven to 10 days.

Are we going back to Peseiro? Yes or No?

It is not impossible but would he want to come? If he will still want to come, it will be a major plus for us because it shows he loves the country Nigeria. Remember I told you back then when we wanted to bring him that he had the data of all Nigerian top players in Europe. And he’s using the software called the Wyscout to profile all our players. So he knows all their strength and weaknesses. He’s a top coach. If Peseiro decides to come, I don’t think we will have a debate over it. He wanted to achieve a quick impact success when we began talks to bring him earlier. So if Peseiro is coming to take the job if he is the final choice, trust me, he will need to stay here and watch our league to scout for those quality players who can play three hours and fine tune them to finish article. If he’s interested in our job, I don’t think that will be an issue, at all. That will show clearly he’s not just interested in achieving success and move on like the Lars Lagerback of this world who were here. Peseiro wants to stay here and help rebuild our team with also players from the domestic league and help nurture those in other climes.

How true is it that the NFF didn’t get any funding from the government for both matches with Ghana in Kumasi and Abuja?

I don’t think that is an issue. All that we needed at that time was for the government to create that enabling environment around the team at the National Stadium which they did 100 per cent. I don’t think anybody can fault the NFF on the organisation of the two matches in Kumasi and Abuja. May be in the past there were lapses but on these two games, never. We got everything right for the team. But like I said, I take responsibility for everything as the head of the NFF. I have heard some critics say ‘oh you take responsibility, then resign”. My reply is: I am a soldier. I will soldier till the end of my tenure. And that is the truth. Taking responsibility does not mean you are guilty. It is just a courtesy out of maturity. And because of the fact that you don’t want to be ascribing blames to your subordinates. When you see Governors, Ministers, Presidents being taken to courts, it is not because those crimes for which they are in court were committed by them alone. They have other people committing those crimes but they take responsibility. And that exactly is what I am doing. It is not because Amaju Pinnick is guilty. No. It is because someone must take responsibility.

It is quite unfortunate that you know you didn’t commit any offence but made to carry the can. We had sleepless nights 24 hours to the game in Abuja. God bless the Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare. We were on the phone almost round the clock to ensure nothing went wrong. Everything we wanted him to do for the team he did them. Same way, all he wanted us to do to succeed, we did them. We had a symbiotic relationship on Eagles including praying for the team to succeed. The muslims in our midst were also praying for Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup. We have learnt a bitter lesson from not qualifying for Qatar 2022. Will it help us in future? Sure, it will. Do we have the technical report and administrative report? Yes, we have. Will they help us in future? Sure. We are going to share all details with the Sports Ministry to guide us in future.

So now we are looking at moving from step 1 to step 2. We want to explore all FIFA windows to ensure that we keep the team busy. Look at the current European champions, Italy. They also missed the World Cup. There are only eight countries that have won the World Cup out of the 211 members of FIFA. Italy happens to be one of those eight countries. Regrettably, they won’t be in Qatar. After missing out, they played friendly with Turkey, another world football power that won’t be at the World Cup. Then, are we going to fold our hands and be licking our wounds over the failure to qualify for Qatar 2022? What Italy lost not going to World Cup is ten times more than what we have lost because we are from two different climes. So for me, let’s move on.

Back home, we have arranged two international friendlies for Super Eagles in June. We are waiting for FIFA to know when the windows will be available before announcing the matches. We have hired scouts combing the domestic league for possible talents to include in the senior national team. The Egyptian team to the AFCON in Cameroon had only six foreign-based players. If we can get quality talents from the domestic league, why not. Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech felt bigger and he was left out. In 1998, Eric Cantona and David Ginola felt the world will end with them if they did not turn up for France. What happened? Aime Jacquet told them to go to hell. France won the World Cup on home soil without them. Nobody is indispensable. We must look forward. We have discussed at my executive meeting to ask if getting quality players into the national team should be part of the contract of whoever that is taking over from Eguavoen.

Is Amaju Pinnick running for a third term in office as President of the Nigeria Football Federation?

First, let me ask: Am I eligible to run? Yes, I am eligible to run based on NFF’s statute. Am I going to run at this moment? It is a no, no because my family said so at the moment. My family is very key to me. It is my family first. They have seen that I have put in my best, put in my all; it is taking a toll on me, taking a toll on the family. They believe it is time that I should move on. It is a very regrettable decision. Even if my family is keen on it, I have my colleagues in CAF and FIFA and some discerning minds in Nigeria that say my continuity will be a robust plus for Nigerian football. Having been on the saddle for nearly eight years, they cited examples of countries like Niger Republic, Senegal, Burkina Faso and other countries where they have stability in their FAs with their presidents there for several years. The former Spanish FA President was there for 30 years and was FIFA Council Member for 16 years. Ordinarily, I really would have love to continue but I listen to my heart and my family because they are key to me. At the moment, it is a no, no because my family said so. People don’t know one tenth of what I go through as President of the NFF. I love this country and I am a believer in Nigeria. For those who do not understand the strength of Nigeria, I understand it. At the FIFA Council, the world look at Nigeria with utmost respect. Not because we account for the 16 percent of African population, they believe that it is a country packed with potentials in all aspects of human endeavors.

I know my colleagues on the NFF board are going to be disappointed by my family’s decision for me not to continue. For me, there is time for everything. It doesn’t stop me from being in FIFA and CAF. I am an integral member of the CAF executive committee and a strong member of the FIFA Council. After the next four years, I can run again and continue because I understand the politics of the game. So at the moment, i am consolidating on my businesses globally and opening new windows for expansion. I will always be there for Nigerian football. I am unifier for Nigerian Football. This is the first time you don’t hear of those usual internal bickering on the NFF board. We have built the board into one strong family. My type of leadership gives room for respect allow each and every member to play assigned roles without interference. It is a tough call, let someone else try his hands in steering Nigerian football.

Finally, what is your biggest legacy for Nigerian football?

Despite enormity of challenges, we came in when finances of the federation were minus zero in terms of private sponsorship. As at today, based on our last audited reported, we are doing over 80 per cent of self funding. We have brought Nigeria back to global reckoning. Our youth development programme brought out Akinkunmi Amao from the Zenith Bank sponsorship. He’s one of the most prolific strikers in the world today. Give him another two years, he will be as good as Lionel Messi when he was in his prime. So we have not gotten to our destination. It is a journey. We have done what we need to do. I don’t mind working with whoever that is going to take over. I still remain the biggest football personality in the country as both CAF executive committee member and FIFA Council member. You never say never

