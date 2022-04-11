Opara Elected 22nd CIBN President

Nume Ekeghe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has elected Dr. Kenneth Onyewuchi Opara as the 22nd President/Chairman of Council of the Institute.

He will succeed Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, FCIB whose two- year tenure will come to an end on May 21st, 2022. The Institute also elected other new officers and reviewed the 2021 financial and operational reports.

Other elected officers are Prof. Pius Oladeji Olanrewaju, FCIB as the 1st Vice President; Mr. Oladele Alabi, FCIB as the 2nd Vice President and Mrs. Mojisola Bakare-Asieru, FCIB as the National Treasurer while other elected positions in the Governing Council are Dr. Victor Ndubuisi Aguwah, FCIB; Mr. Olayinka Alade Odutola, FCIB; Ms. Mary Oluwakemi Aina, ACIB and Mr. Segun Oshadare, FCIB to serve the tenure (2022-2024)

The officials were elected at CIBN’s Bankers House in Lagos over the weekend were the Current President, Dr. Bayo Williams Olugbemi, chaired the meeting with a large attendance physically and online by members of the Institute across the globe.

Speaking on the 2021 Operations the CIBN President, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi informed the members that the Institute stands tall as a vanguard for the promotion of banking education and professionalism in Nigeria and world at large. The number of individual members of the Institute grew from 144,922 as at April 30, 2021 to 149,967 as at March 24, 2022, representing an increase of 3.5% over the previous year.

