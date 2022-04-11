Metchie Invites Soludo, Onyema, Others to Invest in Umueri

The newly elected President General of Umueri in Anambra State, Chief Jonny Chukwudi Metchie, has called on the government of Anambra State to look towards the Umueri community for investment, as the place has the potential to contribute immensely to the building of the new Anambra homeland that is the dream of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Metchie, who holds the traditional title of Ezi of Umueri, was elected the president general of the community on March 5 and would be formally inaugurated on April 18, 2022.

He also called on the CEOs of Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines, Mr. Allen Onyema, and Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo respectively as well as other illustrious sons and daughters of the state to take advantage of the Anambra International Cargo Airport, Orient Petroleum Refinery, Capital University and the Eri House (the Centre of Research in Igbo history and culture), among others, that are located in the community, to invest in whatever sector of the economy of their choice.

Metchie, in a statement in Lagos Monday, said he was in Lagos to meet and interface with businessmen and investors from Anambra and other parts of Nigeria, as well as to showcase the huge potentials of Umueri which he said cut across agriculture, oil, tourism, education, security and aviation, among many others.

He said from Lagos, he plans to proceed to Abuja, where he hopes to have one-on-one with investors, adding that with the huge infrastructural provisions in the community, Umueri is more than ever prepared to welcome investors in hospitality, security, education, aviation, oil and gas, among other sectors.

The new president general promised that those who would take early advantage of the opportunities in the community stand the chance of reaping bountiful dividends in the shortest time possible.

The statement added that apart from the state government and the few investors mentioned earlier, Metchie said he has profiled other business persons from Anambra and environs and have their list ready, with plans to reach each and everyone of them, with a view to making proposals for partnership and collaborations on how to develop Umueri and make it a modern city.

The statement said: “Kindly avail me the honour to introduce you to my town, Umueri as the next hub of development and business in Anambra State and Nigeria at large. Umueri is a developing community with great deal of potentials which are yet to be harnessed.

“With the presence of the international cargo and passenger airport, Umueri is projected to be the business centre of Nigeria in the next two to five years and beyond. The airport is also projected to be the busiest airport, as it will be taking a switch from Asaba and Owerri, in view of the fact that majority of the passengers that flood these two closest airports are mainly business men and women from Anambra.

“Also, the completion of Orient Petroleum Refinery which is situated in Umueri will draw serious attention to the community and environs in terms of development. Not also forgetting the ongoing Capital University project which is winding with the speed of light.

“Furthermore, Umueri is just a 20-minute drive from the Onitsha main market, which is the second biggest market in West Africa by geographical size and volume of goods sold. Umueri is also less than a 30-minute drive from the River Niger, which has been proposed for dredging to situate a sea port. This is to mention but a few of the potentials in my great community.

“It might interest you to know that I am a foreign-based businessman, but after assessing the potentials and future benefits in my community, I decided to bring my investments back home. Consequently, I wish to use this press statement to propose to the brand new government of Anambra state, under the able leadership of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to look towards Umueri, which is blessed with many opportunities, including vast land suitable for agriculture, among others, as a major part of the governor’s dream homeland.



“As the President General of Umueri community, God willing from next Monday, I will be ready to work with the traditional and other leaders and representatives of our people to provide land and other enablers for the state government to invest towards the development of Umueri.

“I also call on businessmen and businesswomen from Anambra and other parts of Nigeria to come to Umueri. I urge you to bring down your investments to the next generation of development and our home, Umueri. By doing so, I believe you will benefit a lot from it.

“Let us work towards developing and making the South-east a business hub for West Africa and the world at large, just as we did in Lagos State and other parts of Nigeria.

“There’s a slogan by the political elite of Igbo extraction which I so much believe in. They say ‘Let’s Think Home First.’ In Umueri, there are acres, hectares and hundreds of plots of lands that are best for estates, warehouses, tenant houses, hostels, malls and shops. These properties are still sold for a token now and they are very legit and accessible.



“My assurance to you as the President General is that any land you secure now is yours and yours forever without any future disturbance or encumbrance.



“I sincerely solicit your support and encourage you and many others to invest at home and also develop our own land just as we did in other states.



“May God continue to bless you and your organization as you consider my humble request.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

