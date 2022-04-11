‘Inaccessibility to Water, Major Problem of Livestock, Herders’

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers’ Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) has identified lack of access to water as a major problem of animal production in Nigeria and the reason behind the open grazing of livestock that often resulted in clashes of herders/farmers in the country.

The National President of KACRAN, Hon. Khalil Bello said this while expressing appreciation to the North East Development Commission (NEDC) for providing several water points in the North East both for the residents and their livestock.

Mohammed, in a statement that was issued yesterday, observed that “the NEDC’s determination to end the lingering water problem has made the herders and their host communities to consider the commission as a blessing.

Apart from providing water to our people, the commission is also working assiduously to bring several important social services to our doorsteps.

“We are on the strong view that water scarcity is the major problem of animal production in most of the northern states of the country, which means that provision of several water points by the commission will end the unnecessary sufferings our people face for over hundred years due to either scarcity or lack of potable drinking water, which in some cases force our people to migrate from one place to another in search of it.

“A solution to herders’ water problem is a solution to most of their problems because no matter how we are in the lean dry period if there is the availability of water for our consumption and that of our animals, our problem is over as per our pastoral occupation is a concern.

