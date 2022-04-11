12 Baskets Foods Rewards Workers with All-Expense Paid UK Trip

12 Baskets Foods, a leading innovative finger-food catering service, has rewarded five staff members and consultants with an all-expense paid trip to the United Kingdom.

The staff were said to have been recognised for their exceptional dedication and invaluable contributions to the last financial year’s performance.

A Consultant to the brand, Mr. Peter Dingba, outlined that this practice is in sync with rewarding peak performance and good character annually.

With this laudable gesture, the firm hopes to model and create a work environment that nurtures innate potential and brings out the best in every staff member.

In his submission, the techpert emphasised that the management has often encouraged its staff members with sponsored trips to South Africa and car prizes.

“We use the company’s key performance indicators in appraising who to surprise every year,” he hinted.

Today, 12 Baskets Foods celebrates its 500 staff members across its branches nationwide and promises to continue to employ.

