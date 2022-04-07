Insecurity: House Urges Police to Construct Divisional HQ in Oyo Town

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has urged the Nigeria Police Force to construct a Divisional Police headquarters at Ayete town in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The lawmakers also mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to include the construction of a divisional police headquarters in the 2023 budget estimates.

The resolutions of the lawmakers followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Muraina Ajibola at the plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Ajibola said the House is aware that in the last 10 years, Ibarapa North LGA, including Ayete town, has experienced several violent attacks allegedly perpetrated by bandits and other criminals, resulting in the loss of lives and property worth billions of naira.

He said the House was also aware that Ibarapa North LGA has witnessed skirmishes between men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and suspected smugglers due to its proximity to the Republic of Benin.

He expressed concerns that after peace was restored, the police and other security agents deployed to the area return to their place of primary deployment, thus leaving the affected communities vulnerable to fresh attacks.

The lawmaker also expressed concerns that despite the willingness of the affected communities to support the Nigeria Police Force to commence full operations in the area, the Nigeria Police Force is seemingly reluctant to yield.

He opined that in order to put a permanent stop to the incessant attacks and other security concerns in the area, Nigerian Police Force needs to construct a Divisional Police headquarters at Ayete to create a conducive working environment for its personnel.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers adopted a motion sponsored by Hon. Bede Eke, and urged the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure funding for the reconstruction of the Owerri-Port Harcourt road captured in the 2023 budget estimates.

