2023: PDP Presidential Aspirants Harps on Party Unity

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants have called for unity in the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a statement issued by the Special Assistant on Media to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, the PDP presidential aspirants made the call yesterday after their closed door meeting at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt.

Those at the closed door meeting were Governor of Rivers State, Wike; Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Dr. Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

Wike, who spoke to journalists after the meeting, said their interest is to ensure that there is unity in the party.

He also expressed their interest in making Nigerians happy by developing a formidable strategy that will enable the PDP coast to victory in the 2023 presidential election.

“Our interest is the unity of the party. Our interest is to make Nigerians happy by making sure that by 2023, PDP takes over the reins of government because that’s what Nigerians are patiently waiting for.

“And I can assure you that we are going to work as a team to make Nigerians happy.”

On his part, the leader of the delegation, Senator Saraki, said their discussion was on identifying the best available way to ensure that there is unity within the party and among the various presidential aspirants.

According to him, they are aware that Nigerians now look up to the PDP as the only option that will provide the needed direction for the country.

“We are here to have a discussion and we just finished talking about how best way for us to reunite our party and bring unity among all those who are aspiring to lead this country under PDP.

“We all realise the importance of this, and PDP is the only option ready to redirect this country in the right direction and bring progress as well as provide a better future for our people.”

He continued: “We have been to other states, and today we are here with governor of Rivers State, a key stakeholder of this party, to discuss frankly.

“He has given us his views and made some suggestions, and we will continue to work with that as we move away from here. But the key thing is unity and how to put the party and country first.”

