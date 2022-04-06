Ortom Denies Cracks in PDP, Says Leaders Working in Harmony

George Okoh in Makurdi

Benue State Governor Mr. Samuel Ortom has refuted a statement credited to some online media alleging a split in the people’s Democratic Party (PDP) family over the ongoing consultation towards consensus candidates for the forthcoming elections.

The governor denied the report while describing it as mere gossip.

He made this known on yesterday in Makurdi in a statement made available to THISDAY

He said ‘Ordinarily, we will not give attention to such unfounded gossip or accord its response with an official seal but for the sake of the less knowledgeable about the political dynamics of the Benue state’

Adding that for the avoidance of doubt, all stakeholders in the PDP family led by governor Ortom have been meeting and consulting on all elective positions and the best way possible to produce candidates for the 2023 elections.

Saying that it was to avoid rancour and maintain a harmonious political family.

‘The essence is to achieve consensus and run an inclusive party where everyone would be carried along as a stakeholder and In all the meetings so far, it has been more like a family affair under a convivial atmosphere and there has not been any case of disagreement or altercation of any kind”

“It is therefore a surprise to read media reports alleging a split in the ranks of our political leaders. There is nothing like that. At best, it is in the imagination of the writers, particularly the opposition party who have not developed the capacity for a harmonious and an all embracing election processes for the good of their members that are spreading baseless information”

He said It is a fact that the PDP family in Benue is united and working in one accord. Those trying to insinuate disaffection amongst our leaders will be disappointed because the PDP will come out from this exercise stronger and better prepared for victory in the 2023 general elections.

He urged all members to disregard any insinuation to that effect. “Governor Ortom is providing the right leadership in consultation with the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, Senator Gabriel Suswam and many others. And we shall sail to the promised undistracted.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

