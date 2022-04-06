London-based Medical Expert Declares for Ebonyi Guber Race





Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

A London-based medical doctor, Nnanna Igwe, has declared his intention to contest in the 2023 Ebonyi State governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Igwe, who made the declaration at his Abakaliki residence, noted that his decision to vie for the governorship seat was as a result of positive responses from his consultations.

He pledged that if elected the governor of the state in 2023, he would consolidate, maintain, protect and add value to the achievements of the incumbent state Governor, David Umahi’s administration.

Igwe said: “The reason for calling you this evening is to declare my intention to offer my service to the Ebonyi people in 2023 as governor of Ebonyi State. The reason for this declaration is because of the positive responses I have got from my people-the good people of Ebonyi State-in the last two months.

“I have received warm reception from my people, showing great excitement and enthusiasm because of my willingness to return home and offer my service to them. So, I’m very pleased to make this declaration this evening.

“I have canvassed a few things-a few principles. One of them is the principle of continuity-that’s to continue with the good works of our dear Governor, David Umahi,. He has done an excellent job in infrastructure and in other areas.

“Secondly, we want to consolidate on the things we have on ground. We will maintain, protect and add value to them, so that the state does not go back to yesterday. Also, it’s to bring competence to governance at different levels; and also to build capacity in the system and expand the administrative and governance horizons in order to carter for the needs of people in many areas, and make our economy the best, not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa.

“We want to provide good governance never seen before in education, making it free and technologically based by equipping it with computers. Even in primary schools, we should be able to use technology in learning and making it free and accessible. We will ensure that teachers who are part of the civil service are maintained and their welfare improved.

“We will make university education accessible and also have vocational education. In health, we will provide free health care service based on health insurance scheme and make sure that when people go to hospitals, they don’t pay; and make sure the system is not abused, and build more hospitals.

“In each development centre, we should have a functional and 24-hour service in our hospitals; employ more doctors, nurses and health care professionals as well as also equip our hospitals and make sure they continue to improve in the services they offer our people.”

He added: “We will mechanise agriculture and commercialise it, and also tie it with industrialisation, because we want to build industries along agricultural value chain. The reason why we want to focus on agriculture is to tackle hunger, create jobs and make sure our people create wealth, because Ebonyi soil is one of the best, and if we utilise that God-given resources, we will be one of the best and our economy will improve remarkably.

“Our solid minerals shall be harnessed. We will also encourage affordable housing for our people. Human capital development in its totality is a priority area. This is a digital age and so, we shall create a digital economy and digital government, and the youths will be at the centre of that.”

