Groups Support Iyovwaye’s Governorship Ambition in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ahead of the 2023 governorship poll in Delta State, the Isoko/Urhobo Unity Forum in collaboration with the Youth Arise Together with Friends has purchased and presented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship form for Deacon Chris Iyovwaye.

The groups handed over the purchased form to the businessman yesterday during a ceremony at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) estate on Airport Road in Warri while also chanting solidarity songs.

Presenting the governorship form to the businessman, a chieftain of the PDP, Chief Hope Erute, said Iyovwaye is the groups’ choice for the 2023 governorship election.

He said the purchase and presentation of the gubernatorial form to Iyovwaye was an expression of the confidence the groups reposed in the businessman

According to him, “Today, on behalf of Isoko/Urhobo Unity Forum and the Friends of Chris Iyovwaye all over Delta State, we present this form to you to run for the 2023 governorship race.”

Meanwhile, Iyovwaye, who was flanked by his wife and members of his family, said he was overwhelmed by trust and belief in his capability to develop the state if given the opportunity.

He said: “My people, I am profoundly grateful for this kind gesture. It is not all the time that you see people come together to purchase this form for someone. I will be eternally grateful. On behalf of my family, I want to say we’re grateful.

“By the special grace of God, we believe that the Government House is sure for us. The grace of God will take us there. By the time we get there, by reason of the programmes we have set already, we believe that things will begin to happen in Delta State.”

Iyovwaye noted that Delta needs a governor that understands the environment and the people, adding: “And by the time you know it, everything will begin to work for good.”

A cleric, Pastor Preye Foh, described Iyovwaye as the most credible governorship aspirant so far in the state, noting that it was the reason they have to persuade him to contest the governorship race in 2023.

He urged delegates to rally round and give their votes to Iyovwaye at the forthcoming primary election.

The Woman Leader of Isoko Development Union (IDU), Chief Felicia Suleiman, said the women are solidly behind Iyovwaye in the 2023 governorship race.

She said: “The women are in total support. We have seen a principal that has qualities that no other aspirant has. He has the fear of God, and he is a technocrat. He will turn Delta State around. It’s like what’s happening in Anambra State now. When you see Soludo, you know that there’s a change. That’s how Iyovwaye will emerge; there will be a change in Delta State. So, the women are totally in support of him.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

