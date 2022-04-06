Defection: Anxiety as Court Put on Hold Judgment in Suit Seeking Ayade’s Sack



Alex Enumah in Abuja

There is anxiety at the Federal High Court, Abuja, following the decision of Justice Taiwo Taiwo to temporarily halt judgment in a suit seeking the removal of Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, and his deputy.

The judge had last month adjourned judgment to April 6, in the suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the governor and his deputy over their defection from the PDP on whose platform they came into office for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge a few weeks ago had, in a similar case, ordered the removal of two members of the Federal House of Representatives and 18 legislators of the Cross River State House of Assembly for dumping the PDP for the APC.

The court had held that their defection was illegal, unconstitutional hence they cannot continue to remain in office.

Justice Taiwo also fixed Wednesday April 6 for judgment in the case against Ayade and his deputy.

However, when the court resumed Wednesday, rather than delivering judgment, Justice Taiwo asked parties to address him on the propriety of his delivery of the judgment taking into consideration the Court of Appeal judgment in the case of Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Dave Umahi, and his deputy, which held that they cannot be removed from office on account of defection.

Details later…

