2023: CSOs, APC Support Groups Adopt Tinubu as Best Choice for Nigeria





Alex Enumah in Abuja

Nigerians from all walks of life have continued to show up support for the presidential bid of Senator Bola Tinubu, stressing that he remains the best choice not only for the All Progressives Congress (APC) but for Nigeria as a whole.

A cross section from the academia, who spoke in Abuja on Monday noted that Tinubu is not only a detribalised Nigerian but has what it takes to lead Nigeria in difficult times such as the one the country is going to.

Speakers at a two-day round-table to sensitize party faithful of the APC and Nigerians in general, included Professor Yaki Katuka of the Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai, Niger State, Dr. Okpe Okpe and Dr Stephen Audu.

Delivering a lecture on the theme: ‘Strategic Approach in Achieving Consensus Building in Nigeria Presidential Election: Tinubu the Hope of the Masses’, Prof Katuka noted that for Nigeria to overcome her current challenges, the people need to vote in people with demonstrated capability, courageous and having the interest of the country at heart.

“Tinubu has the ability to solve Nigeria’s problems; most State governors cannot manage their states without subvention from the federal government but Lagos survived without subvention for years under Tinubu.

“Tinubu knows how to generate revenue, build infrastructure and this is what Nigeria needs now,” Katuka said.

He added that Tinubu friendship cuts across tribes, region and religion hence his ability to serve as president of Nigeria and not a particular section or religion.

He maintained that Tinubu has a good managerial skill and deep understanding of Nigeria’s problems.

“Tinubu can think logically, communicate effectively, courageous, trustworthy irrespective of what people say,” he said.

He explained that what is happening to Tinubu is character assassination by those who hate him and feel threatened of his ambition.

He urged the gathering, which consists of APC Core Supporters Network and Tinubu Grassroots Support Coalition to ensure Tinubu merges standard-bearer of the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

He emphasised that only a consensus can guarantee the chances of APC in the next general elections. According to him, the party is currently fractionalised with power concentrated in the hands of a few leading to anti-party activities amongst members.

Also speaking, Dr Okpe advised the people not to make the wrong choice in queueing behind any other candidate than Tinubu, adding that he is the messiah Nigeria has been waiting for.

He lamented that Nigerians are yet to enjoy the dividend of democracy since the beginning of this dispensation.

“Democracy in Nigeria is not the way it ought to be. We have gone through various phases and we are still waiting for the messiah. The question is have we seen the messiah or we are still expecting him. The present administration has tried his best and we need a man to solidify and expand what it has done. Tinubu remains the hope of the masses,” he said.

Okpe dismissed corruption allegations against Tinubu recalling that before he became governor and even Senator he was already successful as a professional.

National Public Relation Officer of the coalition, Mr. John Ali, stated that the aim of the programme was to sensitize members and the general public on the need for consensus building in the 2023 election as well as the quality leadership of Tinubu, who he described as one of the frontrunners in the next presidential election.

While believing reaching a consensus on who flies the party’s flag who strengthen the party and enable it present a formidable front against other political parties, he, however, stated that Tinubu still stands a better chance of the party decided to conducted a primary election.

