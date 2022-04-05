USAID Launches $9.5 million Advancing Nutrition Initiative to Fight Malnutrition

Michael Olugbode





The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has launched a two-year $9.5 million Advancing Nutrition Activity to improve the nutritional health of citizens in Bauchi, Kebbi, and Sokoto states.

A statement from the United States Embassy yesterday, explained that the initiative would address the immediate and underlying causes of malnutrition, provide technical support, share innovations, and conduct research to improve nutritional outcomes.

The statement further noted that the launch was also an opportunity to showcase the USAID/Nigeria Multi-Sectoral Nutrition Strategy (2020-2025), which was developed in partnership with the Government of Nigeria and other key stakeholders.

In his remarks, USAID Health, Population, and Nutrition Office Director Paul McDermott said, “Malnutrition has a far-reaching impact on the most vulnerable populations, especially children, adolescents, and women.”

He added that: “Addressing malnutrition is critical to improving health, education, and economic development.”

According to a 2021 UNICEF report, malnutrition is the underlying cause of nearly half of deaths of children under age five every year in Nigeria.

The current activity is led by John Snow, Inc and JSI Research &Training Institute, Inc and a diverse group of experienced partners, including, Helen Keller International.

