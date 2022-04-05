Olu of Warri, IBTC’s Collaboration Empowers 1,000 Persons in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

At least 1000 residents of Warri in Delta State were yesterday empowered with Point-of-Sales (PoS) machines in a collaboration between the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, and Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc in the state.

The programme tagged: ‘Delta Micro

Business Empowerment’, pioneered by Stanbic IBTC Bank in collaboration with the Olu of Warri took place at the Palace Ground in Ajamimogha, Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Olu of Warri said the gesture was to improve on the standard of living of the people.

He urged the recipients to make the best use of the PoS, assuring them of more empowerment in the nearest future.

According to him, “I prayed that this will bring blessings to all the recipients, and they will not waste it. God will give you the wisdom, creativity and ingenuity to know how to use it. It will bring positive changes to your lives.

“I bless you with these today. We are looking forward to seeing the prosperity that is coming into your lives, and we will thank God for it.”

On his own, the Regional Manager of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr. Perebor Awoju, said the bank was indeed delighted to be part of the Olu’s vision to create value and impact on the lives of the people of Warri Kingdom.

He said: “As a bank, we are aware that when an individual is financially stable, he can impact on his or her community positively. So what we are doing is not just to empower a handful of people but to join the Olu and his wife (Olori) in this vision of upscaling the lives of every Warri indigene.

“We believe that with the required support in partnership, every indigene of this great kingdom can be that person they desire to be.”

One of the beneficiaries of the project, Mr. Gius Elvis, said he never expected to be shortlisted for the empowerment.

“This is a day I will never forget in my life. I have heard of empowerment, but I have never being opportune to be selected. I thank the Olu and his wife for helping us to come out of poverty,” he said.

