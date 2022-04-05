Commissioner’s Son Killed as Terrorists Attack Zamfara Community

Onuminya Innocent



The Nigeria Police yesterday confirmed terrorists’ attack in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to Public Relations Officer of the command Superintendent of Police (SP), Mohammed Shehu, the command has mobilised enough Mobile police to the local government to forestall further attack .

He added that the people should provide the security personnel with useful information if they see any suspected movement in their areas.

No fewer than four persons have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack by suspected terrorists including a biological son of the Zamfara State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mamman TSafe (rtd)retired in the Tsafe town.

Sources told THISDAY that the suspected terrorists invaded TSafe Local Government headquarters in Zamfara State last Sunday evening where they started firing sporadic gunshots killing Abba Mamman TSafe and cutting his hands off.

According to eyewitness’ accounts, the terrorists later proceeded to the residence of the Chairman of Zamfara State Local Government service Commission in the same TSafe town, where they also killed two persons.

The incident was said to have occurred about 8:30 pm, which created panic among residents of the trouble area as they ran into the bush for safety.

One of the victims, who sustained high degree of gunshot wound, was rushed to undisclosed hospital for urgent medical attention.

TSafe is one of the Frontline local government areas of Zamfara State which has been consistently suffering from terrorists’ attacks in recent times and border with Katsina State as well as gateway to Gusau, Sokoto and Kebbi States in the North-west, Nigeria.

Tsafe town is less than 15 kilometers to Gusau the state capital, there have been terrorists’ attacks in the local government.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity said the terrorists came purposely for the Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, DIG Tsafe. But when theycouldn’t get him, they kill his son.

He maintained that the terrorists have taken their battle to the door step of government.

“With what just happened they have declared war on government, in Zamfara State now no one is safe,” he said.

He blamed state government of not doing enough, saying instead of concentrating on the security challenges, the Governor is always moving about talking about 2023 election.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

