Will Smith Resigns from Academy over Oscars Slap

Will Smith at the weekend tendered his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences after he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada at the Oscars award.

The actor who has already apologised for his actions, admitting that his behaviour was “unacceptable and inexcusable” and left him “embarrassed” said he will fully accept all consequences for his conduct.

In a statement he issued in response to the Academy, Smith said he was heartbroken because he not only betrayed the trust of the Academy but deprived other nominees and winners of the award of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.

”The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

‘He further stated that he wants to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

”Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

