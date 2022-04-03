Iheanacho on Target as Man Utd Hold Leicester

PREMIER LEAGUE

Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho returned to scorers ‘ sheet with Leicester City yesterday but Manchester United’s Brazilian forward Fred denied the Super Eagles forward the benefit of full value for his goal.

The damage could have been even worse for Ralf Rangnick’s men as Leicester were denied a potential winner 10 minutes from time when referee Andre Marriner was sent to the screen by the video assistant referee, with Marriner overturning James Maddison’s effort for a foul on Raphael Varane in the build-up.

United could count themselves fortunate to get a point.

After a drab opening period, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb 63rd-minute opener when he met superb Maddison’s left-wing cross with a fine diving header, which sent the ball back into the far corner.

The Foxes’ advantage lasted just three minutes, with Brazilian midfielder Fred on hand to convert the rebound after Bruno Fernandes’ shot had been pushed into his path by Kasper Schmeichel.

It was a disappointing outcome for the hosts, who are now three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played two games more and with a trip to the Gunners, plus encounters with Liverpool and Chelsea, still to come.

