Declare State of Emergency on Insecurity, NNDI Tells Buhari

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja





A new movement under the aegis of the New Nigeria Dream Initiative (NNDI) yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on the nation’s security.

The group said the problem Nigeria is confronted with at the moment remains bad leadership, poor infrastructural development, lack of social amenities, poor economy, rising crime wave, among others.

Speaking in Abuja at the unveiling of NNDI, its National Coordinator, Dr Onwubuya Breakforth, condemned the Kaduna-Abuja train attack on Monday night, saying the federal government should take very serious action on the level of insecurity in the country in order to contain the spiralling violence.

Among others, the group is made up of former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mike Okiro, former Spokesman of the Nigerian Police and Commissioner of Police (rtd), Mr Emmanuel Ojukwu and Reverend Justin Ogwuegbe.

At the unveiling, Breakforth said a state of emergency had become imperative in view of the recent attack on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train where no fewer than eight persons were killed and 26 people injured.

He explained that the president should waste no time declaring a state of emergency on national security, killings, abduction and destruction of properties had become the order of the day. Few days ago, terrorists attacked our railway and killed eight people.

“The roads are no longer safe. There are no secured means of transportation in the country. The movement of goods and humans in many parts of the country has become a problem. I would advise the president to declare a state of emergency on national security to enable him to tackle it head on,” Breakforth explained.

He, however, advised Nigerians not to grumble on the myriad of problems bedeviling the country, adding that the only way out was to actively participate in the 2023 election.

“This is not a time for any grumbling or beer parlour lamentations over the devastating condition of the country. This is not a period to remain indolent in 2023 politics.

“Except you desire the continuation of the suffering and growing insecurity and backwardness of the country. Don’t get frustrated under the excuse that whether your votes would count or not.”

“Fellow countrymen, this is not a time for pleasure, this is not a time to watch the voting process on TV, or stay in the comfort of our homes monitoring the elections. Except you desire the continuation of this suffering, except you subscribe to the continuous backwardness of our great nation, except you desire the present high cost of living, the growing insecurity in the country and the monumental looting of our commonwealth by a few evil people in power, except you desire the sustenance of this rot in the socio-economic-political system of the country, then remain aloof.”

He said the group remained apolitical and would support any presidential candidate supported by Nigerians, claiming that it had structures in the 774 Local Government Areas of the country.

