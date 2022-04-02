TUC Gen Sec, Comrade Lawal Ozigi Laid to Rest in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The remains of the late Secretary-General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Musa Lawal Ozigi, have been laid to rest at his country home Ogaminana, in the Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Late Ozigi was one of the victims of the Abuja -Kaduna railway attack on Monday evening along with his Kwara State counterpart, Comrade Akin Akinsola who lost their lives during the attack by yet to be identified bandits terrorising Kaduna State.

The former TUC General Secretary was buried at his country home at Ogaminana amidst wailing, crying and condemnations by the family and well-wishers for the dastard act that led to the untimely death of Comrade Ozigi.

The Chief Imam of the Central Mosque Ogaminana, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf led the Muslim Janazah prayer for the late Ozigi.

While speaking at the burial of the TUC general secretary, the National President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Quadri Olaleye, advised the federal government to take a proactive step in solving the insecurity problem in the country.

He however urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as president if he cannot provide adequate security for the citizens.

He noted that nobody is safe in the country again. “Children can no longer go to school, you cannot travel again and we cannot close our two eyes when sleeping. If the president cannot provide security for its citizens then he should resign as president.”

According to him, the government would have saved the situation if only they were proactive, stressing that if the federal government had listened to the people about the worsening security situation in the country, this situation wouldn’t have occurred.

He stressed that people voted for him in 2015 because he promised to solve all the insecurity problems in the country “but where are we today? He asked.

He pointed out that the late general secretary of the TUC was in the engine room of the union adding that he was on his way to Kaduna for their meeting and was attacked with others on the train.

According to him, the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train killed its General Secretary and Kwara State chapter chairman, Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi and Comrade Akin Akinsola, respectively, have shown that the APC-led federal government has performed far below average in providing security to Nigerians.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to take a proactive step in solving the insecurity problem in the country.

