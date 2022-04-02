Perspectives On Perception 2023

Femi Akintunde-Johnson

Today, we have turned the column over to keen readers and regular commentators of what we serve weekly in Counterpoint. From January 15, 2022 that the series on “Perceptions 2023” started, and until the ninth week when it wrapped off, every edition witnessed a blizzard of opinions, some overly more than others, for obvious reasons. Yet, the tone and stature of the commentaries are mostly well-intentioned, civil, yet robust, and on few occasions a little uncharitable. It is to be expected, especially when issues touch on persons of great interest and adoration, for some; and a matter of conscientious objection to certain political actors, for others.

Below are excerpts of selected comments, high and low, on each week’s article. They are marginally edited to retain the persona and mood of each contributor:

ON PERCEPTIONS 2023 INTRO – JANUARY 15, 2022:

Oga, check the ‘Laws of Power’, perception can be corrupted and be changed. Perception is dynamic, it’s not permanent. The media is fond of using their narrow thoughts to distort or create unreal perception… Media do not have a monopoly of wisdom to judge or determine perception, let’s allow the candidates and people to create, recreate or determine their perceptions with their votes.

– Tinubu Akinwunmi

Are these men the best we’ve got? NO.

Same people. Same orientation. Same mindsets. Probably the same or worse results. I just pray the next President is ready to govern, not rule.

– Tayo Baba-Oruns

People can throw their hats into the ring, but the electorate have the final say.

– Obafemi Lasode

Electorates have never been allowed to have the final say. The political parties choose their ideal candidates, it moves to the kingmakers and then, you have INEC that determines the winner. What the electorates are left with is a TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT situation.

– Ubong Nelson

ON ROCHAS OKOROCHA – JANUARY 15:

Yes it’s time for Igbo but not his type, please.

– Bakare Ola

I’m looking forward to your analysis of other contenders and pretenders to the Presidency. The piece on Okorocha is so apt and I know those of others won’t disappoint.

– Bamidele Deleism Olajide

Can’t agree less with your analysis on Owelle Rochas. If you permit me though, I will suggest we dwell more on Agenda setting for the would-be President, post Buhari.

I am of the opinion that we have allowed Candidates to set the Agenda, through campaign promises that they often don’t deliver on, once they get to office.

If we can help in highlighting what challenges we currently face, and the ones we can foresee in the immediate future, we can get Nigerians to engage the Aspirants properly. Just my thoughts o.

– Sola Adesokan

ON BUKOLA SARAKI – JANUARY 22:

I’m surprised you lent yourself to this type of maliced (I will say ma-laced) post. So, with all the very many bad things ascribed to him in the write-up, not a single thing did he do right – or well, in his political life? Really? Not one single thing! So, you can see that the intention of the writer is obvious. But we want to read good and well-thought-out writings. But if you, as a reputed journalist, would be denying us of that, then we wouldn’t bother with your page anymore. I don’t know Saraki from Adam, and I’m NOT his fan for president. But as an accomplished individual, likened to self, he has done well. He is a trained medical doctor and has excelled in politics. Is it to say he has only done bad things all the way in and out of government? Sorry, I don’t agree with that. And to cap it, in the end, the writer asked what was meant to be a rhetorical question and still proceeded to answer it. That act alone belies the intent.

– Adebola Orolugbagbe

Good write up bro. But it will be unfair if you do not write on the aspiration of Tinubu, his personality, his brand of wealth accumulating politics, his questionable age, his questionable identity, his questionable origin. He was the first to declare before Saraki but you ignored him and pounced on Saraki whose inefficiency and baggage could still be tolerated by Nigerians.

– Victor Adegbembo

Your write up is so myopic that all the fabrics reflect hate! hate hate… your passion to dwell on some fabricated lies against a personality was overwhelming while your apathy for story balancing is too elusive… however you said it all “your moribund perception”

Pls note: I am never a fan of your subject but I hate useless write-ups

– Talabi Olufemi Olukayode

The ‘otoge’ tsunami that swept him and his structure off.

– Oludotun Adesua

No integrity… not to be trusted… A snake.

– Duncan Victor Ayemere Idokogi

ON KINGSLEY MOGHALU – JANUARY 29:

Moghalu should borrow a leaf from Soludo. He should go back to Anambra to vie for either Senate or House Of Reps seat. The fact that he is trying to climb the political ladder from the top means he has an exaggerated sense of importance, and in my own view, is not fit to lead.

– Ade Omisakin

He has all it takes to man the post of a President. I will admonish him to get the circle first via senatorial accomplishment, thereafter stepping up the game for more engagement. The ropes need to be learned properly.

– Kingsley Obiegbu

With no grassroot politicking experience whatsoever, Kingsley Moghalu should go and start his politics from his state legislature, or contest for the National Assembly.

– Rotimi Adebayo II

The Nigerian State is a JALOPY; not a smooth functional Ferrari!

We may require the service of a Driver-Mechanic to take it out of the woods; thereafter we can afford the luxury of assigning it to the fine and cultured Driver, that the Moghalus of this nation represent.

– Sola Adesokan

I will continue to ask: Does this man UNDERSTAND Nigerian politics?

– Ọmọ Bọlanle

He is still a baby… governing Nigeria requires more of a political acumen than all those academic dossiers… he should go and lecture.

– Musa Rilwanu Sharif

He hasn’t studied the art of Nigerian politics. He’s lacking there. He needs tutelage. Tell him.

– Kayode Témi Ogunfeyitimi

Hahaha! Brilliantly put, yet bitterly pragmatic. Ire gbogbo o (all round goodness).

– Seyi Fasuyi

In Nigeria, those who claim to love Nigeria will ignore all these qualifications and experience, and bring in… you know who.

– Christy Avwoghore Umanah

If he really is serious & determined to deploy his knowledge & skill-set in good governance in Nigeria, he should have built a progressive career in it by building & developing followership among the elites and the masses. He will continue to be regarded as a pretender if his style is to always come out when the country is preparing for another round of election, only for him to disappear after the elections.

– Dahud Olanrewaju Adeboye

Eminently qualified on paper. Let him deliver at a lower level, then we will see the correlation between his theory and practical governance. Presidency is not a learning rope.

– Adesegun Ogundeji

Good material, but needs to go up the ladder. Maybe house or senate first.

– Femi Jolaolu

Moghalu should start creating structures of his own now, if 2027 is to be taken seriously.

– Segun Akintade

