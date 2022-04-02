Gunmen Bomb Imo Commissioner’s House

Unknown attackers in the early hours of yesterday, Petrol bombed the country home of the Imo State Commissioner for Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Ford Ozumba.

The attackers threw petrol bomb into the country home located in Umuhu Okabia Community in Orsu Local Government Area of the state, causing panic in the village.

According to Ozumba, who spoke to journalists, no life was lost during the attack, and that “there was nobody in the house at the time of the attack.”

The commissioner said that he was informed that the attackers threw a petrol bomb into the compound and burnt the house.

He said “We were all in Owerri only to learn this morning that my family house had been burnt down. I was told that the attackers wreaked havoc in the dead of the night. They threw a petrol bomb into the compound.

“What a sad day. My family compound in my village was razed down by hoodlums last night.”

Ozumba is the third commissioner in the cabinet of Governor Hope Uzodimma to have his home attacked and burnt by gunmen.

The homes of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian Akaolisa, and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, were burnt in 2021.

As at press time last night, the Imo State Police Command’s spokesperson, Micheal Abattam, was yet to respond to inquiries from journalists about the ugly development.

