Chinonso Arubayi’s Debut Production Now in Cinemas

Tosin Clegg

Nollywood has ushered in a new era, with movies spreading awareness about mental health, while delivering the romance and lighthearted comedy that we all enjoy. At the forefront of this movement is the upcoming movie, “I am Nazzy.”

It is a film about life, dreams, and hope. In it, a fast rising music- artiste’s picture-perfect life suddenly goes haywire when the lady accidentally switches places with a doppelganger. All attempts to prove her identity were futile and she was subjected to a whole new life without the glitz and glamour. Will she lose herself or embark on a journey of self-discovery?

The movie is brought to you by Film City Studios and Blue Pictures Entertainment. It is the debut movie production for leading actress, Chinonso Arubayi and directed by director extraordinaire Kayode Peters. The Movie premiered at EbonyLife Cinemas with an elaborate red carpet event on Sunday 27th March 2022.

Gracing the beautifully decorated red carpet were actors, media personalities, and influencers such as Bolanle Ninalowo, Stan and Blessing Nze, Elozonam, Denrele Edun, Nons Miraj, Tomi Odunsi, Simi Drey, and many more.

