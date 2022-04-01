Tech4Dev wins Herconomy’s NGO of the Year Award



Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4dev), has been awarded the Non-Governmental Organisation of the year by Herconomy, during an award and gala night, which held at Civic Centre Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.The award was in recognition of their transformational works and alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tech4Dev is a non-profit social enterprise that creates access to decent work and entrepreneurship opportunities and platforms for Africans through digital skills empowerment and advocacy, and committed to using technology to advance sustainable human capital development in Africa.

The Herconomy award and gala night was organised to honour women of excellence in Nigeria and celebrate the everyday woman doing inspiring work across various industries in line with the 2022 global International Women’s Month, with the theme: ‘Breaking The Bias’. Receiving the award, Co-founder and Executive Director at Tech4Dev, Oladiwura Oladepo, said the the award meant a lot to the organisation, while revealing that Tech4Dev’s ultimate goal is ensuring improved livelihoods for every young African through digital skills and jobs“It gives me great joy that our efforts are being recognised and appreciated by Herconomy.

I dedicate this award to the best team ever, our partners, advisors, volunteers, friends and every woman that dares to break the bias and push beyond stereotypes,” Oladepo said.Founder and Director of Development at Tech4Dev, Joel Ogunsola, who accompanied Oladepo to receive the award, said the organisation would ensure that Africans get an opportunity of a better life through technology.

He also revealing the organisation’s plans to expand to 10 more African countries.“Tech4Dev will continue to work to ensure that access to economic opportunities for young Africans through technology is democratised. The recognition from Herconomy serves in part to validate the impact of the work we do and couldn’t have come at a better time, just as we begin our expansion into 10 more African countries.

“I am especially grateful to have an amazing and resilient Executive Director, Oladiwura Oladepo, under whose leadership Tech4Dev has consistently broken new boundaries, expanded our work, and the team as well as deepened our impact,” Ogunsola said.

