Ondo First Lady Calls for Stoppage of Medical Tourism





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The First Lady of Ondo State, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, has observed that the incessant medical trip abroad by

Nigerians should be discouraged by the three tie of government in the country.

Akeredolu, who made the observation at the occasion of a book launch, ‘Essential Textbook of Medicine’, and written by over 155 doctors and medical researchers across the country, said with the production of the medical book, it would assist Nigerians to be more abreast of the medical needs of the people.

She remarked that the book would facilitate the promotion of medical practice in Nigeria as well as other countries.

The governor’s wife noted that the book is a worthy intellectual work for every Nigerians to make use of in order to enrich the medical needs of the medical practitioners.

She equally called for more production of medical textbooks and research books to encourage young medical doctors to practice in the country and not to make their way to any other countries to practice.

Also speaking at the occasion, former Governor of Ondo State, Dr. Segun Mimiko, urged the nation’s scholars to come together and produce more medical books.

He pointed out that the production of more medical books would break the attitude of brain drain in the country.

Mimiko, therefore, commended the efforts of the medical doctors and researchers across the country, who contributed to the development of the medical book.

