Obaseki: Benin River Port‘ll Boost Export Earnings, Facilitate Economic Growth





Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration remains committed to the realisation of the Benin River Port project considering its economic benefits to the state and country.



The governor said the port project would upon completion, boost export earnings, expand the economic value chain and open up new business opportunities, create employment opportunities, and stimulate economic growth and development.



According to a statement yesterday, the governor spoke at this year’s Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) in Dubai.

The governor was pitching for investments in the Benin River Port and seeking foreign direct investments from businesses and organisations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



He said: “We are committed to the development of the Benin City River Port. This will be the closest port to the center of Nigeria. We have all talked about developing the deep seaport on our coastlines and most of those goods need to get into the country.



“So, we are using the opportunity of the Benin River to build a river port that is going to be a sister port to the Lekki Deep Seaport to bring goods and containers right into the country from where they will get distributed.”

Obaseki added: “There are four opportunities in the transaction, which is already being finalised. We are looking for the opportunity to dredge the Benin River.



“Also, we are looking for the opportunity to construct infrastructure for the port itself and construct the accompanying road leading from the port to the city. All of these offer public and private opportunities.”

The governor, who stated that Edo State was fast becoming a destination of choice for foreign investment, paraded the ongoing reforms for ease of doing business in Edo State, driven by laws that guarantee the security of investments, as well as the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Ossiomo Power Company to provide stable power to government institutions and drive the state’s industrial sector, among others to ensure the influx of investors into the state.

