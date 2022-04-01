NYSC DG Hails Army for Supporting Scheme





Funmi Ogundare

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, yesterday commended the Nigerian Army for its continued support for the scheme.

Ibrahim made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Commander, 34 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier-General Sulaiman, in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, Ibrahim appreciated military formations across the country for providing security, and barracks accommodation for corps members.

According to him, “The enabling environment created through the partnership of the army and NYSC has enhanced the performance of corps members in their primary assignment.”

He congratulated the brigade commander on his new posting and wished him a successful tour of duty.

In his response, Brigadier General Sulaiman thanked the DG for his visit, describing it as a further demonstration of commitment and concern for the security and general welfare of corps members.

Sulaiman praised the existing cordial working relationship between the brigade and the NYSC Imo State secretariat, while assuring him of continued support for the scheme.

The director-general had earlier visited the NYSC Imo State Orientation Camp, where he addressed the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream II corps members currently undergoing their orientation course.

He admonished them on various issues, including unity, dedication to service, self-employment, and the need for responsible usage of the social media.

