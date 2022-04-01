Novarick Homes, Thesaurus Gardens Partner to Launch LA LUMIERE

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Novarick Homes as it launched a partnership Waterside residential project with Thesaurus Gardens known as LA LUMIERE.

According to a statement issued by Novaric Homes, “The flagship development of this partnership sits on over 50,000 sqm of land at Itowolo, Ikorodu new town.



“The launch of LA LUMIERE featured a grand ceremony and was graced by many notable personalities including property developers, partner realtors, investors and members of the press.”



While speaking on the project , Noah Ibrahim, the CEO of Novarick Homes stated that LA LUMIERE is one of the many initiatives taken by the development company to rebrand the face of the Mainland part of Lagos by bringing new architectural structures, world class amenities and concepts.



He said: “ I am very excited about this partnership with Thesaurus Gardens as it supports our vision to transform the housing markets, drive sustainable developments, and provide a viable investment opportunity for investors in Nigeria.



“LA LUMIERE was born out of an idea to do something different. Unlike every other estate being launched, we decided to come up with an estate that will change the landscape of development in Lagos. We are creating a new town that is easily accessible for Nigerians and creating an easy way for people to access their property. We all know how hectic the traffic in Lagos is. LA LUMIERE is easily accessible by road network and through the Waterways.



“What we are doing with LA LUMIERE is changing the status quo on the Mainland by delivering high class contemporary designs to make our clients live comfortably. LA LUMIERE means light and we are bringing a touch of light to the community and bringing Island vibes to the Mainland,” Ibrahim explained.



“While creating this project, Novarick Homes and Thesaurus Gardens took into consideration the need for comfort, security and serenity to cater for people who appreciate quality on the Mainland.



“Everything we envisioned, we did with Nigerians at the core and heart of our processes.”

Mr. Olasode Mobolaji, the MD of Thesaurus Gardens further explained that the project was conceived and designed to bridge the traffic gridlock and other factors hindering investors on the Mainland and Island.



He said: “This project is a huge one for us. There are three vital elements that make a good real estate development project which are title, infrastructure and accessibility which makes up LA LUMIERE. The property holds the Approved Government Excision title. One of the core features of this project is the accessibility to the Waterways and shore protection. We are bridging the traffic gridlock from the Mainland to the Island and constructing a water jetty.



“This is a laudable achievement and anyone who owns a piece of land in LA LUMIERE will have direct access to the Waterways. It comes with high returns on investment, standard infrastructure and 24th century technology enhanced accommodations. We are creating sustainable homes and green buildings here which is in line with our partner, Novarick’s philosophy on housing and accommodation development.” Olasode stated.



The companies also revealed they have put in place a flexible payment package that allows subscribers to extend payment up to 12 months by making a NGN 5,OOO,OOO down payment for 300sqm and 500sqm lands respectively.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

