NewsOnline Nigeria Partners With Rotary For PAD A GIRL 2.0 Campaign

Newsonline Nigeria has partnered and supported Rotary for PAD A GIRL 2.0 Campaign project held in Ntezi, Ebonyi State, Nigeria. Menstruation is a naturally occurring physiological phenomenon in adolescent girls and pre-menopausal Women.

Menstrual Hygiene Management then can be said to be a method by which adolescent girls and women use clean menstrual management materials to absorb or collect blood that can be changed in privacy as often as possible for the duration of the menstruation period, using soap and water for washing the body as required and having access to facilities to dispose off used Menstrual Management Material (MMM).

Women and girl’s in low income rural settings oftentimes have low awareness on hygienic practices and lack culturally appropriate Materials for Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM). Young adolescent girls tends to be less prepared for MHM and in return suffer from anxiety, apprehension, fear and shame during their menses.

Menstrual Hygiene is a need of menstruating women and girl’s and it’s on that basis that Rotary club Abakaliki in collaboration with NewsOnline Nigeria, an online publication adopted the Pad a Girl Project earlier before the RI president focusing on the girl child.

According to the publisher of NewsOnline Nigeria, Mmadubugwu Justice Nonso “We picked up the Project Last year, 24th May 2021, we saw the outcome, the progress and the success of the project where we educated 100 girl’s in remote Ikwo village on Menstrual Hygiene and supported the teaching by distributing 100 Pads to them. The success of the first project spurred us to do more as there are many girls down here that have never seen a Pad let alone using it. Many use unhygienic pieces of cloth. The intention of the project is to educate teenage girls on menstrual hygiene management, to kill the stigmatization and shame that comes with period and also to gift them pads.”

Explaining further, he also said “We carefully selected 200 girls from community secondary school Ntezi Community, Ebonyi State Nigeria, we Schooled them on hygiene management, ABC of menstruation and Intricacies that comes with it. At the end we distributed Pads to the selected girls, age bracket 12-18, Junior and Senior Secondary School Students! To The Glory of God, The Project is now completed. Unto The Next One”

