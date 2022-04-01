2023: Ekiti APC Leaders Insist on Micro-zoning of Senatorial Ticket





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As the race to the National Assembly gathers momentum with interested contestants upping their games and scrambling for tickets, some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have insisted on micro-zoning of the senatorial ticket in Ekiti Central to Ijero Local Government Area.

They alluded to how the intervention of

President Muhammadu Buhari and his support for micro-zoning of party’s positions had stemmed the tide of crisis in the just concluded national convention, urging the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to apply same in the interest of the state APC.

The leaders, acting under the aegis of a group ‘The Benevolence’, rooting for the senatorial ambition of former Health Commissioner, Dr. Femi Thomas, in Ekiti Central senatorial district, stated this during a meeting with the aspirant in Ikoro Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State yesterday.

The group Secretary, Hon. Gabriel Ogunfolajimi, urged the APC leaders to micro-zone the Ekiti Central senatorial

ticket to Ijero LGA in the interest of peace, equity and justice.

The former councilor in Iloro Ekiti ward said all the four other council areas like Efon, Ado Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun and Ekiti West LGA in the district, had occupied the seat in the past, saying the time to allow the Ijero to present a candidate should be in 2023.

He said: “Former Senator, Ayo Oni, had occupied the seat from Ekiti West. Senators Babafemi Ojudu, Bode Ola and Fatima Raji Rasaki had also enjoyed same from Ado Ekiti, and Senator Femi Kila in Efon, and the present occupant of the seat, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, is from Irepodun/Ifelodun.

“It is just normal and fair for APC and Governor Kayode Fayemi, who believes in equity, justice and fair-play to allow Ijero Ekiti LGA to present a candidate, and the best material we have is Dr. Femi Thomas.”

Justifying the adoption of Thomas for the position, Ogunfolajimi said he is the best grassroots politician with experience that can give the district the quality representation it deserves and galvanise support for APC.

“Dr. Thomas is the only aspirant with wide expanse of lands for commercial farming in the council that employed scores of people. He is presently building a university in Ikoro Ekiti, and he employed hundreds of graduates into the state and federal civil services during his time as a commissioner and executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme,” he stated.

