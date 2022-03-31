Olanipekun Reiterates Commitment to Judiciary

Says I have always given my all

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The new Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Thursday reiterated his commitment to the survival and success of the Nigerian Judiciary.

Olanipekun reiterated his commitment shortly after assuming leadership as the 51st Chairman of the body.

He took over from former Supreme Court Justice, Bode Rhodes- vivour.

“Whatever position I found myself, I have always striven to represent our noble profession as an ambassador and exemplar, displaying the learning, good character and virtues which the law profession is reputed for, to the admiration of the non-legal communities.

“Arising from the foregoing, I pledge to continue to give my all to the services of the Body of Benchers as Chairman for the next year and, in doing so, I will be calling upon you all for your cooperation, understanding, assistance, advice and counsel. Nobody knows it all, and no man born of woman can boast of monopoly of wisdom. I am not insular,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new chairman has called on his colleagues in the judiciary to rise up against current attacks from both within and outside.

He said as leaders of the legal profession, it behoves us to rejig, redefine and reorientate our profession in order to restore its cherished nobility and glory.

He said: “We must not lose sight of the unpleasant happenings around us, whether from the Bar and Bench. Succinctly surmised, our profession is under aggression and attack, both from within and without. These are not the best of times for the legal profession in Nigeria.”

He urged them not to be discouraged, but rather work for the greatness and renaissance of the law profession, adding that in doing so they should endeavour to crack some glass ceilings.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

