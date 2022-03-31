Mark Needs N20m For Kidney Transplant to Stay Alive

>



Ayodeji Ake



A Lagos resident identified as Peter Etebong Mark, needs N20 million for kidney transplant surgery.

According to information made available to THISDAY, Mark was in October 2021 diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Failure at the Gbagada General Hospital, Lagos State, and has been bedridden ever since.

While on admission, he has been on dialysis twice a week which has stripped him of his financials with a whopping sum of N140,000 spent on dialysis every week.

Friends and family are appealing to Nigerians for support to save the life of a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

With N20 million for his kidney Transplant surgery, Mark will remain alive.

He can be reached on +2348035531279, or through his wife’s phone on +2348134051679.

You can support him by paying into the Account details: Peters Mark, 0081930510, Sterling Bank.

