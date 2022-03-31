Israeli Researchers Discover Natural Weapon to Combat Cancer

Rebecca Ejifoma

Researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot Israel have found a new natural weapon that could help combat all forms of cancer.

According to the Israeli Post, these weapons are antibodies naturally produced to neutralise certain threats. Recent studies have shown that antibodies were often found in cancerous tumors, but their role was unknown: the body could produce them without any relation to cancer.

Indirect evidence, however, suggested that antibodies have some antitumor effect. Patients who live longer than others and respond better to cancer drugs have higher concentrations of antibody-producing B cells in their tumors.

The detected antibodies are the enzyme MMP14. In a healthy person, this enzyme is said to play an essential role in the regeneration or healing of wounds. However, in a cancer patient, this enzyme spreads uncontrollably, helping cancer cells to penetrate surrounding tissues and spread to other organs.

The researchers from Weizmann Institute said they found that tumors ovaries in their study contained abnormally high levels of the enzyme MMP14.

They said: “Now we have shown that the immune system of cancer patients can produce antibodies against tumors. These natural antibodies appear to have untapped therapeutic potential.”

