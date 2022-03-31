2023: Senator Tofowomo Seeks Reelection, Promises to Create More Opportunities for Constituents

Fidelis David in Akure

The Senator Representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, yesterday declared that he would seek re-election in the coming 2023 general elections.

Tofowomo declared his interest at a meeting with party chieftains, community leaders, friends and supporters from the six local government areas of the senatorial district, held at his hometown, Ile-oluji, in Ile-oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state.

He boosted that his record of achievements and score card in the Senate in the last three years placed him on a good stead to clinch the ticket of his party in the primaries and defeat his opponent in the coming election.

He said that he has sponsored 12 bills in the Senate, distributed 300 motorcycles to farmers and 500 laptops to his constituents amongst other mouthwatering developmental projects during his frste term in the Senate.

He said: “You can see, the leaders have endorsed me to be their candidate in the forthcoming election. In the history of Ondo-south, nobody has ever sponsored a bill as I have. So far, I’ve sponsored 12 bills and this bills have exposed Ondo-south as one of the richest senatorial district in this country without federal government’s touching.

“We have the largest bitumen deposit in the whole Africa and the second largest in the world. We have the longest sea shore which can accommodate six seaports and we don’t have a single seaport here.

“Also, we are the largest producer of rubber in this country and rubbers here are being taking abroad for refine, these is unfair. We have the largest production of oil palm, so God has blessed us with natural resources and we need someone to call the attention of the federal government to develop these resources.”

Tofowomo explained that only a second term senator, which he described as a ranking senator, would have the opportunity to create jobs for his people.

“Second timer is a world of opportunities. For instance, I’ve sponsored a motion for the repair of a particular bridge in Ijaw part of Ondo-south but because I am not a ranking senator, it has been abandoned. Look at my local government here (Ile-Oluji), you have to go through Oke-Igbo.

“A first term senator only has access to a budget of N200 million but when you become a ranking senator, you will be able to grab opportunities, talk to different organisations for assistance in your area. Second time will also give you the opportunity to become chairman of a committee.”

According to him, “in other parts of Nigeria, they don’t allow their candidates to suffer like the way we do here. They allow their leaders to spend two to three terms so that they can develop their areas and have a meaningful drive. So, the advantages are enormous.

He stressed that it is high time for Nigerians to rescue the country from the hands of All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You should know that the APC has ruined this country. If you go to the market with N10,000, you won’t be able to buy anything with the money, Nigeria has been wrecked. That is why we want to rescue this country and PDP is the only political party that can do it. Nigeria needs to be rescued from this people managing us ruthlessly, we need to reorganize Nigeria,” Tofowomo added.

Earlier, the former National Vice Chairman of PDP, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, said that “better the devil you know than the devil you don’t,” while describing Tofowomo as man who is committed to the vision of PDP and should be given the chance to return to the Senate.

Present at the event include a former Chairman of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State and former Commissioner for Information in Ondo State, Mr. John Ola Mafo; first PDP Chairman in the State, Mr. Lucas Gbakinro among other chieftains of the party.

