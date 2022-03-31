2023 Presidency: Cede Presidential Ticket to Competent South Easterner, Southern Nigeria Ethnic Group Tells APC, PDP





Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly (SNEYLA) has unanimously challenged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), to cede their presidential candidates to the South-east region in order to heal the wounds of the past.

The group, however, urged the political leaders of the South-east to demonstrate capacity, thereby giving Nigeria the most credible and competent presidential candidate that would give Nigeria an honest and dedicated leadership aimed at tackling insecurity and other social ills bedeviling the country presently.

In a communiqué reached after a one-day summit in Owerri that was attended by the Presidential Delegations of Southern Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Presidents under the auspices of Southern Nigeria Ethnic Youth Leaders Assembly were respectively led by Mr. Felix Worlu (Ikwerre Youth Council); Mr. Napuru Bassuo (Ogbia Brotherhood Youth Council); Bawo Yagu (Itsekiri National Youth Council); Ineife Perekosufa (Yenagoa Federation Youth Council), and Goodnews Nwankwoala (Etche Community Youth Leaders Association).

Others were Mr. Jaja Christopher Nnanna (Opobo Youth Federation), Mr. Abom Ephraim Okon (Anang Federation Youth), Mr. Babatunde Olayemi , Mr. Fami Lawson (Afenifere Youth President), Mr. George Odu (Ogba Youth Council), Omereji Ultimate (Ishimbam Youth Forum), and Mr. Igboayaka O. Igboayaka (Ohanaeze Youth Council).

They maintained that Nigeria had been in dire need of a God-sent leader to be able to actualise a prosperous country with effective economic revolution embedded with the capacity to settle the canker-worm of unemployment ravaging the teaming youths since the past 50 years.

The summit, which was focused on the call for justice, fairness and equity, insisted on a rotational presidency in Nigeria because it would guarantee sustainable peace and unity in the country.

As part of their resolution, the group made a hearty appeal to pro-Biafra groups, particularly the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) to “sheath their swords,” and urged them to embrace peace and key into the extant quest for Nigerian president of South-east extraction.

The communiqué further pleaded with the pro-Biafra groups to see the Nigerian president of the South-east extraction as a means to heal all forms of marginalisation that would reintegrate the region into the mainstream of Nigerian political project.

The assembly, therefore, advised that the presidential aspirants from Northern and South Western Nigeria like Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Aminu Tambuwal, Mr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mr. Bala Mohammed, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, etc to shun their presidential ambition and respect rotational presidency as a means to allow fairness, equity and justice prevail among the six geo-political zones in Nigeria.

“This would provide a lasting solution to the extant quagmire in the nation.” it stated.

The communiqué called on President Mohammadu Buhari to fashion out the best strategic approach to save Nigerians from banditry, Boko Haram insurgency, kidnapping and all kinds of criminal gangsters terrorising the country.

