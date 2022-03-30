Oando Gives New Dates to Announce Financial Statements

Oando Plc yesterday said that it would not be able to file its audited financial statements (AFS) for the year ended December 31, 2019 before the end of first quarter (Q1) of 2022 as earlier announced.

According to company, the audit is taking longer than expected due to the mandatory audit of post balance sheet events that have occurred subsequent to the 2019 reporting period.

“We hereby confirm that the 2019 audit is in the finalisation stage. We envisage that the board of directors will be able to approve the 2019 AFS on or before April 30, 2022. Following the approval, management and the auditors will approach the Financial Reporting Council for final approval and release of the financial statements.

Tentative dates for the release of other outstanding accounts such as 2020 AFS and the unaudited financial accounts for Q1-Q4 2021 are as follows: 2020 unaudited financial statements(May 3, 2022); 2020 AFS(July 31, 2022), 2021 unaudited financial statements (August 5, 2022) and 2021 AFS(October 31, 2022).

