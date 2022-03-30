News in Photographs: FEC Observes a Minute Silence for Victims of Train Attack



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday observed a minute silence for the victims of the Kaduna bound passenger train attacked on Monday by terrorists.The meeting holding at the Council Chambers kicked off with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, while calling for the observance of a minute silence for the deceased, disclosed that both the main train and the rescued train were attacked resulting in the death of eight persons, over 46 people injured and several others kidnapped. The virtual meeting which is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan.Ministers attending the meeting include that of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Umar Farouk; Attorney General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami; and Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie.Others are Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; his Mines and Steel counterpart, Uche Ogar.

Other Ministers are attending the meeting virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.

