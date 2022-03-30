ICENT Becomes First African Institute to Receive ISO 21001:2018 Certification

The Institute of Classic Entrepreneurship, Nigeria (ICENT), Africa’s foremost society of entrepreneurs and the convener of the Global Confederation of Entrepreneurship Institutes, has become the first institute in Africa to be certified with ISO 21001:2018, an international standard measurement for Educational Organisation Management Systems (EOMS).

ISO 21001:2018 Certification is the world’s first international management system standard, developed by the International Organization for Standardization for educational organizations, published in May 2018.

A statement by the ICENT registrar, Dr. Nuru Oyekola, said, “The world has changed and is currently in the transition from traditional or so-called the old normal to the new normal education system due to the overwhelming pandemic crisis that greatly affected humankind and the entrepreneurship education system.” This ISO 21001:2018 certification positions ICENT as a trailblazer transitioning from the manufacturing-based 9001:2015 standard into EOMS 21001:2018 standard.

Reacting to the certification, the Deputy Vice-President (Corporate and Public Affairs), ICENT, Dr. Sunday Ade Bello, said, “ISO certification invokes quality recognition among industry groups, employers, those seeking a business degree and provides a unique competitive advantage.”

Also, ICENT’s Chairman, Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Education Committee (3EC), Prof. Tope Fakokunde, noted that “our efforts have been rewarded with the award of the ISO 21001:2018 certification.”​

Also speaking, the Deputy Vice-President (Programmes), ICENT and Director, Directorate of Entrepreneurship Studies, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, Prof. Ademola Adele, said the strong ideals of ICENT brought the institution “this milestone certification.”​

The certificate is valid for three years until March 2025. Each year it will be re-audited.

The ICENT’s past president, Prof. John O. Alabi, mentioned that “our EOMS incorporates the requirements of ISO 29993 (vocational training) and ISO 29994 (distance learning).”

